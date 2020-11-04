Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Connecticut to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Compensation If He Had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy

Connecticut

"The typical Navy Veteran with lung cancer does not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too-if the Veteran had heavy exposure to asbestos on a ship, or submarine. ” — Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT , USA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the immediate family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Connecticut to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 if your loved one had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy submarine, ship or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. In the instance of a career Navy Veteran the compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and they would have served in the navy in the 1960s or 1970s. The compensation claim does not involve suing the navy and it does not matter if Veteran smoked cigarettes.

"The typical Navy Veteran with lung cancer does not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too-if the Veteran had heavy exposure to asbestos. If this sounds like you or your family member please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We are certain the money would end up helping someone. The saddest thing for us is knowing thousands of Navy Veterans with lung cancer-and who decades ago had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago die each year-and most ever get compensated. Pretty sad stuff." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New Britain or anywhere in Connecticut. https://Connecticut.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk work groups for mesothelioma in Connecticut in include US Navy Veterans or shipyard workers in New London, or workers at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a manufacturing facility, at a public utility, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Connecticut. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.