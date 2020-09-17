Today, the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) provided information and resources for those who have coverage through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and were affected by Hurricane Sally.
You just read:
**Consumer Alert** DFS Provides FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program Resources to Aid in Hurricane Sally Recovery
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.