New Jersey US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in New Jersey to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-If He Had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in New Jersey-who also had significant exposure to asbestos in the service prior to 1982 to contact attorneys about compensation. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the financial claim does not involve suing the navy.

If you are a member of the American Legion or VFW and you have a Navy Veteran friend with lung cancer-please ask him if he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard in the 1960s or 1970s. If the answer is yes-please ask his wife or family members to contact lawyers about potential compensation.

The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere in New Jersey.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Jersey include US Navy Veterans, a worker at one of New Jersey’s half dozen plus power plants, oil refinery workers, manufacturing or industrial workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, mill workers, printers, welders, boiler technicians, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s or 1980’s.

If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state, they may be eligible for compensation. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.