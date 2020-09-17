The Book Direct Show Goes Global For Vacation Rentals and Hotels
The Book Direct Show goes online in September 2020. 50+ speakers will teach hoteliers and vacation rental management companies how to generate direct bookings.LANCING, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rebranded ‘Book Direct Show’ goes online and global for 2020. This innovative and unique event teaches vacation rental managers, hoteliers and property management companies how to generate more direct bookings whilst reducing their reliance on Online Travel Agents (OTAs).
Unbeknown to most guests staying at hotels or vacation rental properties, booking via third party booking platforms or OTAs can seriously impact any accommodation’s business.
Aside from significant booking commissions, accommodation providers will often have no access to guests’ data with a restricted means of communication. Furthermore, there is on-going pressure to reduce rates, inflexible payment terms, penalties for cancellations and occasional unexplained listing removal. The result is a significant loss of business control and independence.
The event will take place online over 2 days on September 29-30 with all sessions to be made available to every attendee for over 3 months.
“We are delighted to bring the Book Direct Show to a global audience online. Dedicated to short-term rental managers, hoteliers, B&B owners, this is the only educational event to learn how to generate more direct bookings,” said Damian Sheridan, Director of The Book Direct Show. “Join over 50 industry experts and well-known advocates of the #BookDirect movement from around the world who will be delivering actionable recommendations to kick-start your business strategy for 2020 and beyond.”
Presentations will focus on essential topics such as branding, booking conversion, consumer trust, content marketing, email marketing, guest experience, Google, revenue management, reviews, SEO, social media, technology, website design and much more.
