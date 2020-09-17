Carbon Fiber Market to Gain High Traction by 2026; Significant Growth in North America Backed by Growing Adoption of Technology, states Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in carbon fiber market are Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc., Solvay, Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., DowAksa, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd, Weihai Guangwei Composites Co. Ltd., and other companies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon fiber market size is expected to gain momentum owing to increasing demand for bicycles by fitness enthusiasts and increasing incidence of heart-related ailments across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, publishes this information in its upcoming report, titled “Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Raw Material (Polyacrtlonitrile, Pitch, Rayon), By Application (Composite Carbon Fiber, Non-Composite Carbon Fiber), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defence, Sports & Leisure, Automotive, Wind Energy, Marine, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, several industries have been on a standstill with zero operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is anticipated to bring the economy back on track and aid in resuming industrial activities.

Carbon fiber is a polymer that has high tensile strength and is lightweight. It is five times stronger than steel and is mainly composed of carbon atoms. It is made up of strong, thin crystalline filaments of carbon that imparts strength to a material. Additionally, it possesses a high chemical resistance property and is tolerant of excessive heat making it an ideal choice amongst designers and engineers during the manufacturing of materials.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/carbon-fiber-market-101719





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.





List of the Companies Operating in the Carbon Fiber Market:

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc

Solvay

Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.

DowAksa

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd

Weihai Guangwei Composites Co. Ltd.





Browse Detailed Overview of This Research:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/carbon-fiber-market-101719





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Bicycles to Favor Growth

According to the US Bicycle Industry, around 15 to 20 million units of bicycles are sold in the US every year. Increasing incidence of heart-related ailments and growing awareness regarding health and fitness amongst the people is expected to propel the demand for bicycles. Increasing demand for bicycles and technological advancement is driving the manufacturers to produce bicycles with a well-built carbon frame that aids in the drastic reduction of weight and high tensile strength. Therefore, the growing demand for superior quality and light-weight bicycles is expected increasing the global carbon fiber market in the forthcoming years.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Teijin Announces Expansion of Carbon Fiber Production to Strengthen Product Portfolio

In June 2020, Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH, a leading carbon fiber supplier, announced its plan to expand the production capacity by 40% for its German-produced chopped carbon fiber. According to the company, the expansion of its production capacity is aimed at catering to the increasing demand from European electronics manufacturers and medical industries. The global carbon fiber market report mentions that the companies are striving to gain maximum in terms of revenue by adopting strategies such as the expansion of facilities, product expansion offerings, partnership, and collaboration during the forecast period.





Key Question Answered:

Business Opportunities

Commerce Challenges

Demand Insights

CAGR Values

Historic Analysis

Detailed Segmentation

Top Companies Data

Market Size

Supply Trend

Target Audience

Key Geographies





Inquire Before Purchasing this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/carbon-fiber-market-101719





REGIONAL INSIGHTS



Developed Aerospace Sector in Europe to Aid Growth

Among the regions, the market in Europe is likely to remain at the forefront and hold the highest global carbon fiber market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to developed end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, and wind energy in countries such as Germany and France. On the other hand, North America is expected to hold the second position in the market during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to the increasing adoption of technology and growing awareness for health and fitness amongst the people between 2019 and 2026.





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™