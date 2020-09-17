Dony Garment gains international recognition as a top quality brand for Protective clothing and COVID reusable face mask
We are inviting BSCI (social responsibility assessment organization) experts to assist in getting international certification. This is the “talisman” for Dony to reach high-end customers.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dony Garment, an international exporter of protective clothing and face masks that meet multiple global standards, is becoming Vietnam’s face of high-quality garment manufacturing.
— Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of Dony Garment Company
The company is already in the business of fabricating uniforms and a variety of garment products on-demand order, but the mass production of protective clothing and premium quality face masks amidst COVID-19 has brought one of Vietnam’s biggest garment manufacturers into international news light. While Dony Garment is directing its 5% income to social welfare just like its donation of 100,000 face masks to the U.S., the company is being featured on Financial Times as “Dony Garment thrives.”
As the pandemic and crises both rose earlier this year, a bunch of worldwide PPE manufacturers emerged to meet the market demand, but the deep-seated concern in countries was the quality of equipment, and that is where Dony Garment soars high. Excelling to standards of FDA in America, REACH in Germany, DGA in France, and CE in Europe, Dony Garment is second to none in reaching the pinnacle of quality in conjunction with compatibility, comfort-ability, and reliability.
The 3-ply face mask developed through closed sterilization technology by Dony Garment is reusable. The Antimicrobial Cotton used in the face mask not only fights the spread of the coronavirus but comes with the added feature of protection against UV light. The anti-droplet face mask is 99.9% effective against the spread of the virus. The boldest feature of the Dony face mask is that its breathing resistance is human friendly, allowing free breathing without any suffocation and discomfort. Aside from meeting medical standards, its dominance in the world market is also because of its eco-friendly, skin-friendly, and economical dynamics.
After the pandemic broke out, the company started receiving local orders for protective clothing and masks but soon by the virtue of its top quality, it gained access to six continents and mass consumers like the USA, Australia, and Europe. Owning to the fact that China was the first victim of COVID 19, many of the consumers are reluctant to book PPEs and masks from China, the Dony Garment (Vietnam) emerged as the best alternative. Booking mega shipments for worldwide exports, while ascending on the ladder of quality every day, has been the hallmark of Dony Garment.
Personal Protective Equipment is another domain where Dony Garment has excelled tremendously to save the world. Vietnam’s leading company is fabricating protective overall and isolation gown as two separate products to help equip the health workers across the globe. The PPEs produced by Dony Garment are also certified and standardized following the laid down prescriptions.
The use of PPEs according to the description provided by the manufacturer, can prove pivotal in the fight against not just the COVID but other transferable diseases and undesirable content. The overall shields the virus 360, but the design and the fabric do not restrict movement nor hinder in the comfort of the individual. The material of the PPE is lightweight and thus breathable. The elasticity, zipper, and shoe cover makes it an ultimate choice for protection while adding no strain or stress in the body during long working hours.
Apart from the PPEs and Masks, Dony Garment has been in the field of designing convenient uniforms & workwear, and their designs and quality are popular all over the world.
“I ordered printed T-shirts and printed uniforms here. Quality products, very reasonable prices. Visiting at the workshop saw very large scale chemicals. There are countless shirt designs from other companies that have been customized before. I like 100% cotton at the shop's Uniform T-shirt. Very cool, soft, smooth. Price is also very good, reasonable price Enthusiastic staff advises”, says Junghyun, one of the many satisfied customers.
About Dony Garment
Established in Vietnam, DONY Garment specializes in producing by order clothes, uniforms, and workwear for domestic and overseas companies. In the local market, Dony is one of the biggest companies in Vietnam in the field of making uniforms. In the international market, Dony Garment is the main supplier for some fashion shops and makes uniforms for many companies and organizations all over the world. DONY’s official office and workshop are located in Ho Chi Minh, and their products are distributed worldwide, especially in American, Australia, Europe, and Asian countries like Japan.
For more information please visit http://garment.dony.vn/
