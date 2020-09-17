Ready-Mix Concrete Market to Reach $766.63 Billion, Globally, by 2026, Says Allied Market Research
the surge in urbanization and industrialization in developing countries and growth in the construction industry drive the global ready-mix Concrete marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ready-mix concrete market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to a rise in investment in the construction industry, especially in China. A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to the increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach.
Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ready-Mix Concrete Market Type (Transit Mix Concrete, Central Mix Concrete, and Shrink Mix Concrete) and Application (Commercial & Infrastructure, Residential, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global ready-mix concrete market garnered $491.61 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $766.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Access Full Summary of Report:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ready-mix-concrete-market-A06028
The manufacturers of ready-mix concrete are focusing on business expansion and acquisition as key strategies to increase their ready-mix concrete market shares. For instance, in July 2019, Ambuja Cement, a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim Ltd, a Swiss multinational company acquire capacities in ready-mix concrete to increase its customer base in India.
The new investments in construction is helping many firms to enter the infrastructure market; thereby, boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2019, Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an investment firm has raised over $2.75 billion for its U.S. real estate fund. The new investment aims to focus on the construction of distressed office, residential, hotel, residential housing, and student hostels, primarily located in the U.S.
Based on type, the transit mix concrete segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global ready-mix concrete market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to its contribution to the reduction of dust pollution and easy transportation and placing.
Download Sample PDF (210 Pages with More Insight):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6393
Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than two-thirds of the total share of the global ready-mix concrete market in 2018, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increased infrastructure development projects in this region.
Key Findings of the Study:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging ready-mix concrete market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on the type, the transit mix concrete segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and the shrink mix concrete segment is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.8% during the forecast period.
• By application, the commercial and infrastructure segment led the market in 2018.
• LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• The key market players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the ready-mix concrete industry.
Leading market players
• ACC Limited
• Barney & Dickenson, Inc.
• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
• Heidelberg Cement
• Holcim Ltd.
• SIKA group
• Ultra Tech Cement Limited
• Vicat SA
• CRH plc
• Vulcan Materials Company
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Ready-mix Concrete Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6393?reqfor=covid
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
vinit sawant
allied market research
+ 18007925285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn