Nolan Transportation Group Appoints Joanne Bleavins as Chief Financial Officer

Bleavins brings more than 20 years of strategic experience building and growing financial teams

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), a nationwide leader in strategic truckload shipping and 3PL services, has appointed Joanne Bleavins as Chief Financial Officer of NTG. In her new role, she will oversee all Finance and Accounting functions, while serving as a strategic thought partner within NTG’s executive team to help set, drive, and execute growth and value creation plans.

“We’re eager to add Joanne’s experience and skillset to our executive team,” says Geoff Kelley, President of NTG. “Her vast knowledge implementing both segmented and large-scale programs across complex financial organizations will be a critical component as we advance our sustained growth strategy.”

Bleavins has worked in the financial industry for more than 20 years, beginning her career in audit at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Bristol Myers Squibb, gaining experience in public and private companies within the manufacturing, retail and healthcare spaces. She then advanced to Fortune 500 company, Newell Brands, where she started her career in investor relations and progressed over 17 years in a variety of corporate and business unit leadership roles, most recently the Chief Financial Officer – Baby Division.

“I am excited to join a strong foundation of leaders that are bringing value to the industry,” says Bleavins. “I look forward to applying my experience in finance and driving results to enable long-term growth and business development.”

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across North America. NTG specializes in strategic truckload shipping, as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG’s carrier base consists of approximately 30,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers’ products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 12 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for three consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500 | 5000 lists for six straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com or email inquiry@ntgfreight.com. NTG operates as a sister company to Transportation Insight, a leading non-asset provider of enterprise logistics solutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a532d63-5f95-4880-bb8d-88391c45f74d

Primary Logo

