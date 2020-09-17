Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Receives Menards Mulch Packaging Contract Renewal with a 25% Store Location Increase Over 2020 for 2021

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. (“MMI”), was awarded a 2021 mulch packaging contract renewal from Menards, Inc. (“MI”) The Company’s increased packing contract from “MI” was achieved shortly after it’s other wholly owned subsidiary, National Storm Recovery, LLC formed a strategic alliance with Tree Leads Today, expanding its national partnerships to obtain contracts beyond SGTM’s wholly owned subsidiary, Central Florida Arborcare’s , reach.



Menards Inc., is the third largest home improvement chain in the U.S., operating 350 stores in 15 states. “MMI” has been supplying Menards mulch since 2010, with this continued relationship renewal the contract year to year leads to a 25% increase in stores over 2020 for the year 2021.

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “Menards mulch packaging contract renewal brings me great pride on team and the direction we’re headed. I’m a firm believer that you’re only as strong as your team, SGTMs achievements and trajectory validates it.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

For additional information regarding SGTM’s operations, expansion plans and production facilities, view the Company’s presentation . For more information about the Company’s Mulch Manufacturing subsidiary, visit https://mulchmfg.com/ .

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the CSE, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions, are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any matter whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:

Anthony Raynor

CEO & Director

407.886.8733 Office