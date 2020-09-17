Vigtory Names Steven Astrachan as Vice President of Marketing

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigtory, an innovative new sportsbook operator, is pleased to announce that Steven Astrachan has joined the Chicago-based team as Vice President of Marketing. Astrachan will focus on building integrated, consumer-driven campaigns that seamlessly connect sports bettors with engaging content and establish Vigtory as a brand sports bettors can rally behind.



“Steven is an incredibly talented marketing executive. In my extensive career in gaming, few individuals have such deep domain expertise in sports betting and iGaming; knowing every metric on every channel and how they correlate to performance focused marketing initiatives,” said Scott Butera, Co-CEO of Vigtory. “He’s joining an already successful, energetic team at the perfect time to spearhead Vigtory’s marketing strategy and operational expansion, and we could not be more excited to have him aboard.”

Astrachan is responsible for leading Vigtory’s brand positioning, customer acquisition and customer retention. Prior to joining Vigtory, he was PointsBet’s first U.S. marketing hire and served as Director of Media & Marketing, where he was instrumental in the development and success of their media department and customer acquisition campaigns that propelled the company to become a top sportsbook in the space.



While at PointsBet, Astrachan focused on digital and social platforms, constructing marketing and media content deals with Bleacher Report, Barstool Sports, The Action Network and VSiN, among other successful affiliate deals. He orchestrated linear distribution strategies on TV and radio and ran the funnel conversion leading to over 50 percent year-over-year increase in overall FTB%.

“Steven understands consumer attention, go-to-market strategy, and customer retention in a way that few executives can hope to, and has a proven track record of maximizing growth potential of digital and social campaigns in the space,” said Sam Rattner, Co-CEO of Vigtory.

Astrachan successfully built, hired out, and facilitated PointsBet’s US marketing strategy from day one. His work earned him a nomination for the 2019 Hashtag Sports Award for Best Integrated Campaign.

“Vigtory is going to come in and disrupt the entire sports gambling landscape,” said Astrachan. “When Sam approached me with the opportunity, I immediately knew it was something I needed to be a part of. Vigtory’s offerings will exceed market expectations. It’s a privilege to be tasked with getting the word out that Vigtory has assembled the most innovative product, competitive price, and superior betting experience in the entire U.S. market.”

Vigtory recently announced a multi-year partnership with The Action Network, one of the most trusted sources for sports betting news and analytics. Through the deal, The Action Network will power an array of sports media content and modernized data & analytics tools for Vigtory. To learn more about Vigtory, or to sign up for an exclusive offer, visit betvigtory.com .

About VIGTORY

Comprised of sports marketing and legacy gaming executives, Vigtory is reinventing what it means to bet on sports. Entering the industry as the most competitively priced sportsbook in the U.S. market, Vigtory is unrivaled in the fact that its in-app insights and data empowers their bettors to wager in complete confidence. Vigtory delivers an unparalleled product through progressive innovation, ultimately improving fan engagement. Unsatisfied with the current sportsbook offerings, Vigtory was founded by bettors who sought to tackle the most strategic challenge that sportsbooks face: how to build the greatest betting experience at the best possible price. To learn more about Vigtory, visit betvigtory.com .

