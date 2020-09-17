NGen and CME Partner to Offer Discounted Training Opportunities to Canadian Manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization leading Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, has announced a partnership with Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) to provide online training opportunities for Canadian manufacturers at a significant discount. Through NGen’s Accelerating Manufacturing Productivity Upskilling Program (AmpUp), manufacturers can access bulk pricing options for CME’s Recovery Online Workshops Series.



The collaboration with CME is the latest in a series of partnerships in which NGen has engaged to expand its training and certification offerings through AmpUp. CME’s Recovery Online Workshops Series provides participants with tangible takeaways and the critical supports that manufacturers need to weather the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. The training is designed to help Canadian manufacturers improve their operations, their competitiveness, and their bottom line. With three options available, front-line workers, operational staff and leadership all have the opportunity to benefit.

Through AmpUp, NGen continues to develop discounted training and certification offerings from certified institutions across Canada. “We are pleased to partner with CME to provide high-quality, accessible training opportunities to all levels of staff across manufacturing organizations,” says Jay Myers, CEO, NGen. “CME’s Recovery Online Workshops Series leverages insights from real-world experts and manufacturers that are increasingly relevant and applicable in today’s dynamic operating environment.”

“As an essential service, manufacturers have been on the front lines, powering the economy through the pandemic,” says Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME. “Our partnership with NGen is an important example of how organizations can work together to create the right landscape for Canadian manufacturers to improve competitiveness and drive Canada’s manufacturing industry from crisis response to economic prosperity with access to the tools and supports they need to do so.

About Next Generation Manufacturing Canada

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 2,800 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. Through AmpUp, NGen is partnering with certified institutions across Canada to offer discounted pricing and improved accessibility to training and certification opportunities for Canadian manufacturers.

About Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters

Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.

