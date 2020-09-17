Ryan Sitton Announces Release Date of Debut Book Crucial Decisions

An expert-led guide on how data can yield reliable results in complex situations

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crucial Decisions is the breakout debut by Ryan Sitton, PinnacleART founder and one of the world's leading experts in data analytics for energy markets and complex systems. With over 20 years of experience in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries, Sitton has been recognized as one of the 40 most influential leaders under the age of 40 in the Houston area, and he was the youngest person honored as a distinguished Engineering Alumnus by Texas A&M. In addition, Sitton has received the Hearst Energy Award for Government Service. With his invaluable knowledge of data in complex situations, Sitton explains to Crucial Decisions readers how data can help solve some of the world's most complex challenges. Crucial Decisions will be on sale wherever books are sold on Nov. 10.



Whether addressing coronavirus, baseball or oil refineries, there are certain decision-making methods that can help leaders achieve the most reliable results during challenging circumstances. The key to positive, impactful results is driven by one thing: data. Crucial Decisions will help leaders shift to a crucial decision-making mindset that focuses on data analysis and expertise in order to get the most out of complex situations. As the world is faced with more and more complex decisions, Crucial Decisions gives readers the tools to bring data and systems to make those decisions reliable.

Filled with data insight and expertise, Crucial Decisions is brimming with information that provides readers with the key tools needed to make more informed complex decisions. Throughout the book, Sitton draws on data to and provides real-world situations to explain how readers can shift their mindset to recognize solutions and begin making impactful decisions.

Crucial Decisions will be available on Nov. 10 wherever books are sold and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon .

For more information, including high-resolution images and the Crucial Decisions book trailer, please visit www.ryansitton.com.

About the Author:

Ryan Sitton is the founder of, PinnacleART , one of the world's largest reliability data analytics companies. He consults international corporations on energy markets, holds a number of patents in system design, and has served as chief energy regulator for the state of Texas. He has spent the last decade developing and applying quantitative methods to ensure optimal reliability.

About the Publisher:

J. Westin Books is an imprint of Iron Stream Media. For years pastors, ministry leaders, churches, and the Christian community at large have trusted Iron Stream Media to provide compelling content. Now we are sharing what we have learned with a wider audience by providing another way for fresh and new talent to get published. JWestinBooks.com

