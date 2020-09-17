Automotive HVAC Market worth $68.18 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for automatic climate control features and thermal system in automobiles, surge in comfort & safety measures with implementation of HVAC systems, and increase in vehicle production fuel the growth of the global automotive HVAC systems market. Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. On the other hand, by region, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities through 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive HVAC system market was pegged at $43.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $68.18 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in automobiles, rise in safety & comfort measures due to adoption of HVAC systems, and upsurge in vehicle production have driven the growth of the global automotive HVAC systems market. On the other hand, high maintenance cost impedes the growth to some extent. However, adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants and production of cheaper HVAC systems are expected to usher in multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario of Automotive HVAC Systems Market:

• Manufacturing activities have been shut down due to lockdown imposed by governments of many countries. Moreover, there is a scarcity of raw materials as supply chain has been disrupted.

• Research and development activities have been stopped as factories have been closed down. In addition, the demand for these systems has been declined due to pause in manufacturing activities.

• As lockdown restrictions eased off, manufacturers have begun production activities with minimal workforce and taking safety measures in the factories.

• Auto expos and conferences have been either cancelled or postponed to prevent gathering of people.

On the basis of technology, the automatic segment contributed to more than half of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The manual segment is also discussed in the market report.

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger car segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The electric vehicle segment, on the other hand, is predicted to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.3% till 2027. The report also analyzes the commercial vehicle segment.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global market. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the estimated period. The other three regions assessed through the market include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global automotive HVAC system market report include Valeo services, Air International Thermal Systems, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Hanon Systems (HVCC), Sanden Holdings Corporation, Mahle GmbH, Johnson Electric, Denso Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., and Keihin Corporation. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their stand in the industry.

