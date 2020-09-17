Konica Minolta Approves RELYCO’s REVLAR Substrates for Use on Its AccurioPress C14000 High-Volume Production Press

RELYCO’s Thickest REVLAR Synthetic Paper Added to Konica Minolta’s Approved Media Guide

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced the testing and approval of RELYCO®’s 10.7 mil and 13.7 mil REVLAR Premium Synthetic Paper for use on the AccurioPress C14000 high-volume production press. As a result, RELYCO’s REVLAR® synthetic paper has been added to Konica Minolta’s Approved Media Guide.

“As we launch our new and improved AccurioPress digital presses, we want to ensure media substrates will perform as expected, offering business continuity and peace of mind for our clients,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “The next generation Simitri V toner used by our new presses improves image quality and color fidelity. And in order to make sure that image quality renders properly to the substrates, such as RELYCO’s synthetic paper, our team performs meticulous testing so our customers can confidently know that the media and digital press meets their highest expectations.”

RELYCO products now approved on the AccurioPress C14000:

10.7 mil (368 gsm) REVLAR Premium

13.7 mil (510 gsm) REVLAR Premium

REVLAR Premium Synthetic Paper is RELYCO’s best synthetic paper. It is the brightest white and most opaque paper offered, with a deluxe coating. REVLAR is waterproof, tear-proof, washable, sanitizable, fade-resistant and recyclable – no need to laminate. This substrate is ideal for a multitude of applications. REVLAR’s thicker mils are particularly well suited for menus, signage, manuals, maps, tags, cards, guides and brochures.

“We’re excited to have earned this approval from Konica Minolta,” stated Bruce Steinberg, CEO of RELYCO. “Our thicker REVLAR mils are in high-demand with clients who need a more substantial material for their projects. We are thrilled to have them tested and approved for use on the AccurioPress C14000. This is wonderful assurance for Konica Minolta customers that our thicker REVLAR will work on their machines, which allows them to enjoy the opportunities that the full range of our REVLAR line can introduce to their business.”

Konica Minolta’s Formalized Substrate Testing Process and Media Guide

Several factors, including increasingly higher production speeds, have necessitated closer inspection of substrates to assess their suitability for Konica Minolta AccurioPress digital presses. Papers must be well manufactured, run consistently and generally meet the demands of the press from pick-up and registration through to toner transfer, fusing and exiting the press for post-processing steps. Konica Minolta’s approval process includes testing on feed, fusing, jamming, registration, slipping, curling and scratching. Approved substrates are added to the new Media Guide, created for commercial printers as a trusted resource for a wide variety of substrates.

RELYCO Product Samples and Availability

To request samples of REVLAR and all RELYCO products, visit RELYCO’S sample request page and register for the specific samples you would like to try. All of RELYCO’s substrates approved by Konica Minolta are available today. For pricing and more information, contact RELYCO by phone: 800.777.7359, email: info@relyco.com or visit: https://store.relyco.com

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About RELYCO

RELYCO is a premier supplier of unique and innovative paper products that are designed for laser and inkjet printers. We provide synthetic paper, labels, metallic paper, pressure seal forms, specialty packaging, business forms, checks, carbonless paper and payment solutions. Our products are great for thousands of uses, which enable our customers to get the most value out of their printer investment. All backed by our dedicated employees who aim to always be “wildly reliable” in service to our clients. For more information, please explore our latest catalog and visit our website.

