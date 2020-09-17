RCU Partners with CPHR Manitoba to bring cannabis education to the workplace
EINPresswire.com/ -- RCU - Responsible Cannabis Use has partnered with CPHR Manitoba to make cannabis education in the workplace accessible. CannEd, developed by RCU is a cannabis e-learning course that prioritizes safety and inclusivity through education.
“CPHR Manitoba represents HR professionals in a variety of industries who are navigating how to handle cannabis in the workplace, and there is a need for quality information from reliable sources,” says Ron Gauthier, CEO & Registrar, CPHR Manitoba. “We’re excited to bring CannEd to our membership to help HR professionals learn how to have factual and evidence-informed conversations about cannabis and its relation to safety and impairment in the workplace.”
Based on a survey conducted by RCU in 2019, 80% of employees and people managers want cannabis education at work. The partnership between RCU and CPHR Manitoba gives their members and their organization access to CannEd at an exclusive rate. Visit thercu.org/collections/cphrmb to learn more.
“Cannabis education in the workplace is not only about safety but also about inclusivity. All major Canadian group benefits insurers are now offering medical cannabis coverage to their plan sponsors in response to plan member demand. Cannabis education in the workplace goes hand in hand with the implementation of this coverage by plan sponsors to ensure inclusivity for medical cannabis patients in the workplace,” said Karina Karassev, COO at RCU.
CannEd is available for HR professionals, employees, and people managers across Canada. It is an approved Continuing Professional Development credit for HR professionals in Manitoba, Alberta, and Ontario.
Take this quiz to test your own awareness of cannabis in the workplace.
About CPHR Manitoba
CPHR Manitoba is the exclusive certifying body in Manitoba for the nationally recognized Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation - the leading standard for HR professionals in Canada. Our mission is to advance the human resources profession. We work to achieve that by promoting the brand and supporting CPHRs in their professional development to foster public confidence in the designation and demonstrate the value of HR to business.
About RCU (Responsible Cannabis Use)
RCU - Responsible Cannabis Use is a cannabis education company that brings awareness to cannabis facts, laws, regulations, and research. Through its products: Cann I Know and CannEd, RCU aims to educate all Canadians about responsible cannabis use.
To learn more, visit thercu.org, follow RCU on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Afshin Mousavian
