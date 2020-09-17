Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sanford Students Respond to COVID-19 Community Outbreaks with a Plea to their Community

Recent COVID-19 community outbreaks in the York County area have inspired Sanford High School Students to create a Public Service Announcement (PSA) this week encouraging their community to, “wear a mask and keep your six”. The creative and well put together video features many students from the high school whose plea is to encourage their community members to adhere to state requirements in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 so that they can get back to doing what they love. Check it out!

