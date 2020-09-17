Recent COVID-19 community outbreaks in the York County area have inspired Sanford High School Students to create a Public Service Announcement (PSA) this week encouraging their community to, “wear a mask and keep your six”. The creative and well put together video features many students from the high school whose plea is to encourage their community members to adhere to state requirements in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 so that they can get back to doing what they love. Check it out!
Sanford Students Respond to COVID-19 Community Outbreaks with a Plea to their Community
News Provided By
September 17, 2020, 13:49 GMT
You just read:
Sanford Students Respond to COVID-19 Community Outbreaks with a Plea to their Community
News Provided By
September 17, 2020, 13:49 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
More From This Source