Copperstate Farms Partners With Last Prisoner Project to Raise $100,000 Over Ten-Month Campaign

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, today announced a partnership with Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit coalition dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. In an effort to help fight criminal injustice and reimagine drug policy, Copperstate Farms has committed to raise $100,000 for the organization over the next ten months.



Running for four weeks starting on September 14th, Copperstate Farms will donate $1 for every Copperstate branded cartridge sold. This is the first installment of several campaigns to unfold over the ten-month fundraising period.

"Last Prisoner Project is honored to have the support of Copperstate Farms. It is inspiring to see cannabis industry leaders stepping up to the plate to support individuals who have been negatively impacted by the criminalization of cannabis,” said Mary Bailey, Managing Director at Last Prisoner Project.

Funding will go directly to criminal justice reform initiatives including prisoner release, clemency and record-clearing, vocational training and mentorship programs for reentry, and educational scholarships for currently incarcerated constituents or children of the incarcerated.

According to recent data assembled by the Last Prisoner Project, there are more arrests for cannabis possession each year than for all violent crimes combined, with cannabis making up nearly 40 percent of all drug-related arrests.

“As a cannabis company, it is part of the ethos of our company to help build a more just system and support individuals impacted by the criminalization of cannabis with the resources to start again,” stated Copperstate Farms CEO Pankaj Talwar. “Partnering with Last Prisoner Project to help raise awareness of this issue to our community and as well as funding for the Last Prisoner Project is something we are proud to be a part of.”

Copperstate Farms is the largest indoor cannabis facility in the U.S. with 40 acres under glass. The company is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy and inspiring wellness for all through its multiple product suites and Sol Flower dispensary operations. For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

* Copperstate Farms has implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures at its cultivation facility and Sol Flower dispensaries during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Last Prisoner Project:

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. LPP is dedicated to releasing cannabis prisoners and helping them rebuild their lives. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the forces behind the Last Prisoner Project will work to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws and policies and are dedicated to making sure that every last victimless cannabis prisoner walks free. Visit www.LastPrisonerProject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

