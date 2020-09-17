Study Reveals COVID-19 Is Driving a Revolution in America’s Kitchens as 67% Increase Their Purchase of Frozen Foods and 70% Of Households Run Out of Freezer Space 

/EIN News/ -- As COVID-19 creates a dramatic shift in the U.S.’ buying patterns of frozen foods, CAULIPOWER®, the maker of America’s #1 favorite better-for-you frozen pizza, calls for an innovative redesign of the refrigerator/freezer with the creation of the “freezerator”.



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research conducted exclusively by CAULIPOWER, America's favorite cauliflower crust pizza and the fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S., has revealed a hidden, “perfect storm” happening in kitchens throughout the country: 70% of households have simply run out of freezer space as purchases of frozen foods skyrocketed a whopping 95% in March1. To make matters worse, freezer sales soared 45% compared to last year, leaving some people waiting over five months to receive their new home appliance.

But CAULIPOWER’s research reveals that more of the same white goods may not be the answer. 77% of Americans want to turn the traditional fridge-freezer on its head. They wish their freezer space were larger or at least the same size as the refrigerated space. By popular consumer demand, CAULIPOWER’s idea for a ‘freezerator’ was born, with the majority of its space dedicated to freezer storage.

The brand’s buying trends survey of more than 4,000 Americans further supports the need for a “freezerator” through the following findings:

67% have increased purchases of frozen food since stay-at-home orders started due to COVID-19

This shift in consumer behaviors is likely to be the “new normal”, with the majority saying they’ll continue to purchase more frozen post-pandemic

52% say they are “going frozen” because it lasts longer, with 25% stating that this decision was made in the hopes that it would help reduce food waste

Convenience is more important than ever, as 63% say they’ve increased their purchase of frozen foods because it’s easier to prepare

“We all simply need more freezer space. COVID-19 has changed our attitudes towards frozen food forever, and now we need a revolution in the design of America’s freezers,” said Gail Becker, Founder & CEO of CAULIPOWER.

The brand wants to bring the concept to life and is asking for people to submit their proposal for a “freezerator” design to freezerator@eatCAULIPOWER.com. The best proposal will be chosen based on functionality and overall aesthetic, and CAULIPOWER promises to get it in front of the top kitchen appliance manufacturers. To raise the stakes even more, the brand is giving the winner a lifetime supply of CAULIPOWER products. Guidelines for the submissions can be found at eatCAULIPOWER.com/freezerator.

As a company that is based on giving people what they want, CAULIPOWER is taking the need for more freezer space seriously and will be hosting a freezer giveaway on their social channels. Visit their Instagram @CAULIPOWER to learn more.

About CAULIPOWER:

CAULIPOWER® is on a mission to reinvent your favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time. CAULIPOWER's first meal hack, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is America's favorite cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. In addition to cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of vegetable-forward meal hacks now includes baked not fried chicken tenders, flavored riced cauliflower, cauliflower tortillas, and sweet potato toast. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, set out to innovate the frozen food aisle and left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016. Today it remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience, and health. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. Find one of CAULIPOWER's 25,000 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com

1 Compared with 2019, according to the American Frozen Food Institute

















