Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Announces August 2020 as the Best Revenue Month in Company History

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil had its best revenue month ever in Company history in August 2020.



“Since 2015, HempMeds® Brasil has sold more than 80,000 units of cannabidiol (CBD) to Brazilian citizens,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We are proud to be the recipients of the first permits to import CBD into Brazil and we have been able to become industry leaders there.”

“Our Company was formed and is led by Brazilians – we care immensely about providing people here with affordable, high-quality CBD products that are legal and scientifically-proven,” said HempMeds® Co-CEO Caroline Heinz. “We have showcased to citizens even despite a global pandemic and a very poor currency exchange rate, we have been able to increase our sales and make our products affordable for the struggling economy through adjusting our prices and offering payment plans.”

Before becoming Co-CEO of HempMeds®’ operations, Heinz served as Vice President of HempMeds® Brasil. She joined the Company in 2014 and helped pass legislation to get the Brazilian government to subsidize CBD for several indications. She was also able to establish two HempMeds® Brasil offices and create a network of Brazilian doctors and medical professionals.

To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit them online at https://hempmedsbr.com/ or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hempmedsbrasil/.

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil is working on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br.



About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.



Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here.



Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

