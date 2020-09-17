Sphera’s Interactive Piping & Instrumentation Diagram (P&ID) Solution Wins Lockout/Tagout New Product of the Year Award From Occupational Health & Safety

Interactive P&ID helps companies better plan and manage the safe execution of isolation activities

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sphera, the leading global provider of Integrated Risk Management software, data and consulting services, is proud to announce that its Interactive Piping & Instrumentation Diagram (P&ID) solution has won a 2020 New Product of the Year award in the Lockout/Tagout category from Occupational Health & Safety.

Introduced to the market in May 2020, Sphera’s Interactive P&ID solution streamlines isolation (lockout/tagout) planning with quick access to engineering documentation and interactive capabilities to markup P&IDs. It allows teams to view the real-time operational status of the asset, identify sources of operational risk as well as where to control and shutdown, and ensure regulatory requirements.

“Our Interactive P&ID solution is designed to help break down silos between operations, maintenance and engineering and provide operational feedback in a simple, efficient and intuitive way,” said Scott Lehmann, Sphera’s vice president of product management for Operational Risk Management. “This single, consolidated view across departments captures isolation conditions to improve the planning and management of job tasks. It helps ensure all critical isolation information is available to operations to help them make good business decisions and keep people and work sites safe.”

Failures during the isolation and reinstatement of process plants are one of the main causes of loss of containment and serious incidents. A critical part of the isolation management process is the use of P&IDs. These diagrams define the process flow throughout the plant.

With Sphera’s interactive solution, operators can access the relevant P&IDs based on any piece of equipment, and the previous plans can be reused rather than built from scratch each time. In addition to keeping the plant and work teams safe, these efficiencies are designed to help boost productivity while lowering costs.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Occupational Health & Safety for our Interactive P&ID solution,” said Paul Marushka, Sphera’s president and CEO. “This award is a testament to the hard work our experts have put in to creating solutions that help companies keep their people safe, their facilities more sustainable and their operations productive.”

Now in its 11th year, the Occupational Health & Safety New Product of the Year awards program honors the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve workplace safety.

###

About Sphera

Sphera creates a safer, more sustainable and productive world. Our innovative cloud-based risk management platform connects an unprecedented amount of information that leads to deeper insights across an enterprise. We operationalize, scale and optimize Integrated Risk Management strategies to help customers identify, manage, and mitigate risk in the areas of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship.

Attachment

Ellen Bremseth Sphera Solutions ebremseth@sphera.com