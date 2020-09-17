AFWERX Announces Babel Street Among Top Teams Selected to exhibit at EngageSpace (September 29-30), The Premier Event for the Space Industry

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFWERX , the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced Babel Street as one of the top participating teams selected from The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative to exhibit at EngageSpace , a virtual two-day event on September 29-30.



The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative is made up of four challenges targeted at creating integrated space operations leveraging the best in technology while maintaining security, being resilient and increasing agility. Four challenges were run concurrently focused on separate topics – Persistent ISR, DoD Commercial Space Partnerships, Global Space Transport and Delivery and Space Asset Resiliency.

Located in Washington, DC, Babel Street is competing in the Persistent ISR Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs.

“The solutions submitted for these space challenges represent the bleeding edge of space innovation,” stated Brennan Townley, AFWERX Challenge Collaboration Lead. “We’re excited to highlight these innovators and connect them with opportunities across the Space ecosystem.”

The Persistent ISR Challenge strives to bring together the existing and future technology solutions to create a comprehensive Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) system that spans the globe.

Presenting in the Persistent ISR Challenge, Babel Street, the world’s data-to-knowledge company, is showcasing its advanced and innovative multilingual search and analytics software solutions. Its technology helps organizations in both the private and public sectors to identify, organize and analyze massive amounts of publicly available information (PAI) in real time, regardless of language or location. The company’s flagship software, Babel X®, finds and converts data across more than 200 languages and emojis into actionable insights maximizing the effectiveness of clients’ decision-making processes. Its Babel Channels ® product offers an expert-curated streaming collection of PAI from vetted hyper-local sources around the globe on the most relevant topics.

The EngageSpace event will feature highly engaging opportunities to connect, educate and innovate with other like-minded attendees, industry leaders, individual innovators, academia, investors, as well as military and government leaders. The entire event is designed to transform and accelerate the industry and enable government buyers to pursue the most promising innovative solutions to the most pressing and threatening Space scenarios.

Register for the EngageSpace event by visiting https://engage.space

“Babel Street is humbled to present our industry-leading technology as part of the Persistent ISR Challenge at EngageSpace,” said Dutch Murray, EVP of the Department of Defense portfolio at Babel Street. “As the new United States Space Force now defends American interests and provides freedom of operation in, from and to space, Babel Street’s multi-linguistic capabilities and breadth and depth of data sources sets us apart in our ability to move with agility to support any space-related problem set.”

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation’s top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

Fast Company named AFWERX Best Workplaces for Innovators on the 2020 List, honoring the top 100 businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. AFWERX, U.S. Air Force’s innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation within the Air Force, came in at #16 ranking in the top 20 alongside brands such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Preview the live announcement with Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company, unveiled during the AFWERX Fusion 2020 Base of the Future Event & Showcase.

Media Contacts:

Tracy Skenandore / Makenzie Coombs

AFWERX@kirvindoak.com

Lacy Talton

Blast PR on behalf of Babel Street

lacy@blastpr.com

252-467-5220



