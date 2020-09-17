Alexander Mann Solutions Named a Major Contender in Everest Group Contingent Workforce Management PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

Inaugural Ranking in Industry Research Report Validates Continued Global Expansion of Successful U.K. Contingent Workforce Solutions

CLEVELAND, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global talent acquisition and management specialist Alexander Mann Solutions today announced that it has been positioned as a "Major Contender" by Everest Group in its report "Contingent Workforce Management – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020."



The annual Everest Group PEAK Matrix works to assess service providers based on the relative Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge of each. The data-driven report aims to study the global CWM service provider landscape. Alexander Mann Solutions was evaluated on its overall impact in the market and its ability to deliver services effectively. Everest Group scored the company on these criteria across several categories, including vision and strategy, value creation, innovation and investment, market adoption and portfolio mix.



David Leigh, Chief Executive Officer of Alexander Mann Solutions, commented, "The Everest Group Contingent Workforce Management PEAK Matrix offers an in-depth assessment of a rapidly evolving market. Alexander Mann Solutions has a long history of delivering exceptional contingent workforce solutions in the U.K., and we are delighted to be recognized for both our services and consulting capabilities, including innovative direct sourcing and total talent, as well as the hard work of our fantastic team. The findings reflect what AMS is best known for: our ability to find great talent and support our customers at a time when business needs change daily."



Alexander Mann Solutions frequently appears in the Everest Group's research, having been selected as a "Leader" for the tenth time in the "Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020" published earlier this year. To learn more about the "Contingent Workforce Management – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020," visit https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2020-25-R-3886/Marketing .

About Alexander Mann Solutions



We're passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfill their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions, strategic talent consulting services and industry-leading technology. In addition to wide-ranging HCM technology partnerships, Alexander Mann Solutions enables a truly conversational hiring experience purpose-built for high-volume hourly hiring with the first technology platform in their portfolio, Hourly by AMS. We provide unrivaled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. www.alexandermannsolutions.com

