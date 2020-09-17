Cystic Fibrosis Market to Expand Profoundly at a CAGR of 24.4% and Reach USD 31.88 Billion by 2027; Increasing Awareness regarding CF to Lighten Sales Prospects, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Cystic Fibrosis Market Research Report Are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc., AstraZeneca and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cystic fibrosis market size is predicted to reach USD 31.88 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

The growing cases of respiratory and gastrointestinal infection among people can be a critical factor in spurring the demand of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Cystic Fibrosis Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR), Bronchodilators, Mucolytic, Pancreatic Enzyme Supplement, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 5.12 billion in 2019.

Key Development:

October 2019: Approval of Vertex’s Trikafta by the US FDA is the first triple combination therapy used to treat patients suffering from cystic fibrosis.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cystic-fibrosis-market-102958





Highlights of the Report:

Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 that the market would face in the near future.

In-depth analysis of the growth drivers and obstacles.

Profile of all the companies operating in the market.

Elaborate data about the dominating region.

Competitive landscape consisting of mergers & acquisitions, investments, partnerships, new product launches, opening of new facilities, and new contracts.





Rising Adoption of Advanced Treatment Procedures to Augment Growth

The rising concentration towards early diagnosis will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. The rising cases of genetic disorders have led to the expansion of the market. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Patient Registry, it is estimated that more than 30,000 people are affected by Cystic Fibrosis conditions in the U.S. and it is estimated that about 70,000 people are suffering from it across the globe.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cystic-fibrosis-market-102958





The growing complications in the lungs and pancreas consequently indicate cystic fibrosis, which in turn, will augur well for the market. Moreover, the development of innovative and advanced therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years.

High Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Market in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 3.89 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of CF in the region. The increasing R&D investment by major industry players will contribute positively to the growth of the market. The rising healthcare expenditure along with developed medical facilities will foster growth in the region.

The inclination towards advanced drugs by patients for better outcomes will further improve the scope of the market in North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to account for the lion’s share during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric patients. Improving healthcare facilities will enable the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific.





Quick Buy - Cystic Fibrosis Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102958





The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Cystic Fibrosis Market:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Genentech, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Others





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cystic-fibrosis-market-102958





Cystic Fibrosis Market Segmentations:

By Drug Class

• Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR)

• Bronchodilators

• Mucolytic

• Pancreatic Enzyme Supplement

• Others

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

• Online Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Rest of the World





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cystic-fibrosis-market-102958





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Infusion Pump Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Volumetric Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Enteral Pumps, Insulin Pumps, Elastomeric Pumps, Implantable Pumps, and PCA Pumps), By Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Pain Management, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Settings, Home Care Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Carts Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Anesthesia Carts, Emergency Carts, Procedure Carts, Telemedicine Carts and Others), By Material Type (Metal, Plastic, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Population Health Management (PHM) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Platform (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Osteoporosis Treatment Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Bisphosphonate, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs), RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Generation (First Generation, Second Generation, and Third Generation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



