Hand and Equipment Sanitizers Market to reach US $9 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Size, Share Value Chain Analysis, Leading Players, Growth Drivers and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global hand and equipment sanitizers market with a market revenue share of 28% in 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Hand and Equipment Sanitizers Market by Product (Gel, Foam, Liquid, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Store, Drug Store), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Central and South America), Global Forecasts 2020 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1607

It aims to increase the growth of the global manual sanitizer market by providing the customer inclinations in health and wellness as product innovation such as fragrance addition to sanitizer formulation. The market is projected to reach more than USD 9 billion by the end of 2025.

A higher prevalence of chronic conditions is projected to increases demand for hand hygiene products. The risks of infections in hospitals and increased chronic diseases have led to increased attention being focused on how to lessen them. In APAC, the number of operations is high due to the increasing number of cosmetic operations. The need for sanitizers in the healthcare industry is rising, due to the increased number of surgeries.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/hand-and-equipment-sanitizers-market

Equipment sanitizers improves the quality and shelf life of finished goods in the complete Ecolab system of products and service. It’s easy to prepare the sanitizing solution by mixing x amount of equipment sanitizer with x gallons of water to provide x ppm available chlorine by weight. At nearly 100 ppm equipment sanitizers act as an effective sanitizer against vibrio cholerae, Listeria monocytogenes, Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella typhi and Escherichia coli. If the solution contains chlorine that is less than 50 ppm, then either discard the solution or add enough product to restore the required PPM residue as specified in a suitable test kit.

In terms of geography, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Key players include Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG and Company, Unilever, Vi-Jon, Chattem, Inc., Best Sanitizers, Inc., Kutol

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1607

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Market Outlook

Chapter 5. Hand and Equipment Sanitizers Market by Product, 2019 – 2028, (in USD billion)

Chapter 6. Hand and Equipment Sanitizers Market by Distribution Chanel, 2019 – 2028, (in USD billion)

Chapter 7. Hand and Equipment Sanitizers Market by Region, 2019 – 2028, (in USD billion)

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Chapter 9. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.