Medical Robotic Systems Market to Expand at 21.5% CAGR and Reach USD 10,710.6 Million; Rising Cases of Neurological Disorders to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Medical Robotic Systems Market Research Report Are Zimmer Biomet, BIONIK, Stryker, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Smith & Nephew, CYBERDYNE INC., Ekso Bionics, Medtronic and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the medical robotics systems market is presumed to witness an exponential CAGR of 21.5%. The market for medical robotics systems, which was valued at US$ 2,257.8 Mn in 2018 is anticipated to reach US$ 10,710.6 Mn by the end of 2026. It is expected to gain traction as market players are focusing constantly on introducing innovative and advanced surgical robots.

In terms of product type, the global medical robotic systems market was dominated by the surgical robot’s segment in 2018 and the segment is likely to continue dominating the market in the coming years. This segment accounted for 64.8% of the market in 2018. This is attributable to the rapid advancement in surgical robots and their efficient performance in minimally invasive surgeries.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-robotic-systems-market-100957





Highlights of the Report:

Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 that the market would face in the near future.

In-depth analysis of the growth drivers and obstacles.

Profile of all the companies operating in the market.

Elaborate data about the dominating region.

Competitive landscape consisting of mergers & acquisitions, investments, partnerships, new product launches, opening of new facilities, and new contracts.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/medical-robotic-systems-market-100957





Rising Cases of Co-morbidity Diseases Boosting Market

Various factors are aiding growth of the booming medical robotic systems market including the rise in number of trauma injury cases, advancement in technology and increasing healthcare facilities and expenditures. Besides this, the rise in geriatric population and the co-morbidity diseases is creating growth opportunities for surgical procedures. The advent of robots into the medical industry is considered an important factor creating lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market in the long run.

The rapid shift from conventional open surgeries towards minimally invasive surgical procedures is another major factor accelerating growth of the market. The efficiency of surgical robots to perform laparoscopic surgical procedures is getting higher by the day. This is further helping to increase the demand for medical robots, thus boosting the market globally.





Quick Buy - Medical Robotic Systems Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100957





North America to Hold Dominance on Account of Higher Per Capita Income to Afford Robotic Surgical Procedures

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global medical robotic systems market to be dominated by North America. This is owing to the increasing number of patients undergoing minimally invasive surgeries and the high per capita income of people in the developed nations of the U.S., and Canada.

In addition to that, the number of patients suffering from neurological disorders is also increasing which further propels the demand for rehabilitation and surgical robots for treatment facilities along with the others. Such factors are responsible for North America to enjoy a dominant position in the global medical robotic systems market.

Market players are investing huge sums in the research and development for upgrading surgical robots and other medical robots in order to provide better medical assistance.





List of the players operating in the global medical robotic systems market:

Zimmer Biomet

BIONIK

Stryker

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Smith & Nephew

CYBERDYNE INC.

Ekso Bionics

Medtronic





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-robotic-systems-market-100957





Medical Robotic Systems Market Segmentations:

By Product

• Surgical Robots

• Telepresence Robots

• Rehabilitation Robots

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Rehabilitation Centers

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-robotic-systems-market-100957





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Gynecology, Urology, General Surgery, Orthopedics and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Rehabilitation Robots Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Therapeutic Robots, Exoskeleton Robots, Assistive Robots, Others), By End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Surgical Robots Market Share and Global Trend By Application (General Surgery, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hemodialysis Equipment Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Hemodialysis Machines, Hemodialysis Consumables), By End User (Dialysis Centers & Hospitals, Home Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



