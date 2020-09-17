GNSS Simulators Market to reach US $208 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Size, Key Stakeholders, Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Leading Players, and Growth Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Increasing penetration of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), consumer IoT products, and IoT applications resulting in a surge in the need for accurate GNSS simulators to test different consumer devices drive the demand for GNSS simulation market

The key factor driving the growth of GNSS simulators market incorporate the emergence of IoT enabled-devices, unmanned elevated vehicles (UAVs), and other IoT applications. Additionally, the adoption of GNSS simulation technology is expanding rapidly for the survey, mapping, and navigation, especially in the automobile segment. The global GNSS simulation industry size is anticipated to reach USD 208 million by 2028

A GNSS simulator produces the similar types of signals which are communicated by GNSS satellites, facilitating GNSS receivers to process the simulated signals alike those simulated through real GNSS satellites that are processed. It is diverse to live environment testing since the GNSS simulation provides a complete hold of environmental conditions and simulated satellite signals.

The global GNSS simulators market contains hardware, services, and software segment. The services segment to grow at a significant rate from 2020 to 2028. This growth can be attributed owing to the need to update and maintain the deployed GNSS simulator solutions and software. Moreover, the wide implementation of GNSS simulators solutions across service providers and enterprises, thereby generating demand for integration, consulting services, training support, deployment services, and maintenance services throughout the globe.

The global GNSS simulation market has tough competition among well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global GNSS simulation market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is a saturated mature market in the GNSS simulation applications, owing to an outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the GNSS simulation market in North America.

The major players of the global GNSS simulators market areSpirent, Syntony GNSS, Orolia, CAST Navigation, Rohde & Schwarz, Accord Software & Systems, RACELOGIC, TeleOrbit, IFEN, Jackson Labs Technologies, and more. The GNSS simulators market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

