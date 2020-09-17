Overstock Expands One-Day Delivery Capabilities with New California Fulfillment Center

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading ecommerce home furnishings retailer, recently opened a new fulfillment center in Fontana, California, in partnership with UPS Supply Chain Services . The new fulfillment center further aligns Overstock’s logistical footprint with key customers, significantly improving shipping speed, providing more accurate delivery estimates as well as a quicker port to warehouse process.



“This California fulfillment center positions us to provide a better delivery process to our customers,” said Ron Hilton, Chief Sourcing and Operations Officer at Overstock.com. “Its close proximity to major ports, as well as its centralized location in one of our largest markets made Fontana ideal to create a more efficient bridge between our suppliers and our customers. I’m proud of our team’s effort as they continue to enhance the sophisticated and robust supply chain and operations process we have in place.”

Overstock’s customer focus has centered the retailer on helping shoppers easily find the products they are looking for at a smart value and with easy delivery and support. With customers in mind, Overstock operates strategically positioned fulfillment centers in Pennsylvania and Kansas in addition to its new California facility. These centers, grouped with a network of thousands of partner warehouses across the country and proprietary fulfillment software, help ensure fast, accurate, and secure delivery to customers.

“Overstock prides itself on providing customers a fast, free and predictable delivery experience,” said Dave Nielsen, Overstock.com President. “As sales continue to grow with increased customer migration online, our new California facility improves the customer experience through faster delivery speed in one of Overstock’s largest markets.”

The Fontana, California fulfillment center commenced operations on August 3, 2020.

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Overstock.com, Inc.