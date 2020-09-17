Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market to reach US $13 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Size, Key Stakeholders, Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Competitive Landscape, and Growth Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The increasing need to track and monitor assets and employees in real-time is anticipated to be opportunistic for the real-time location systems (RTLS) market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Technology (Ultra-Wideband, Wi-Fi, RFID, Bluetooth, Infrared, GPS, and Others), Application (Asset-Tracking & Management, Employee/Staff Tracking & Monitoring, Access Control, Visualization & Mapping, and Others), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Mining, Education, and Others), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1593

The global real-time location systems (RTLS) market size is projected to reach over USD 13 billion by 2025. In addition, it is anticipated to gather a CAGR of over 24% over the forecast period 2018-2025. A real-time location system (RTLS) identifies and discovers the location of objects and people in real-time. RTLS comprises a wireless tag that is attached or integrated with objects or individuals. Hence, the signals transported from such tags are sent to a fixed location, which in turn assists in finding the exact location of the object or individual. The real-time location system encompasses sensors, battery-powered tags, application software, network infrastructure, and location readers.

The current and future real-time location systems (RTLS) market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on real-time location systems (RTLS) of market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing regulatory compliances across several industries are driving the market growth. In addition, the increasing need to track and monitor assets and employees in real-time is also boosting the global real-time location systems (RTLS) market growth. However, the growing concerns about privacy and data security are likely to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand among developing countries is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/real-time-location-systems-market

The report also highlights various aspects of the global real-time location systems (RTLS) industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the real-time location systems (RTLS) market report covers different qualitative aspects of the real-time location systems (RTLS) industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The real-time location systems (RTLS) market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1593

Based on the technology segment, the market is segmented into ultra-wideband, Bluetooth, infrared, Wi-Fi, RFID, GPS, and others. The other technologies comprise ZigBee and ultrasound. In the year 2019, the ultra-wideband segment accounted for the highest growth and it is expected to hold its position over the forecast period. The cost efficiency is also the major factor driving the adoption of ultra-wideband based RTLS technology. In addition, the growth of this segment is primarily accredited to its wide range of detection and tracking capabilities.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing need for cost-efficient identity security solutions. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is projected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of real-time location systems across the healthcare sector in this region.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1593

The major players of the global real-time location systems (RTLS) market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Ubisense Group, Savi Technology, DecaWave, GE Healthcare, Cisco Systems, STANLEY Healthcare, TeleTracking Technologies, Zebra Technologies, and Awarepoint. Moreover, the other prospective players in the real-time location systems (RTLS) market are Visible Assets, CenTrak, Mojix, AiRISTA Flow, and Tracktio. The real-time location systems (RTLS) market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic solutions and technologies to stay competitive in the global market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Technology

Chapter 6 Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Application

Chapter 7 Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Industry Vertical

Chapter 8 Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.