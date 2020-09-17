Spiffy Introduces Vehicle Disinfection Verification App to Increase Confidence in Travel

New SpiffySafe app establishes standards and provides transparency

/EIN News/ -- Research Triangle Park, NC, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy®), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the release of its SpiffySafe vehicle disinfection verification app for iPhone and Android devices.

A May 2020 McKinsey & Company study revealed that “less than 10% of respondents believe carsharing, ridesharing, or shared micromobility to be safe.”

“As we continue through this pandemic, it’s become clear that there’s a need for more detailed disinfection verification - particularly for the rental industry and shared mobility,” said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO. “We see the SpiffySafe app as a means to promote effective disinfection practices for drivers and operators, which can put passengers at ease.”

In early September, Spiffy conducted a survey to create a snapshot of consumer confidence in transportation and travel. The survey revealed 83% of respondents have traveled since the pandemic began, and only 3 out of 10 felt confident doing it.

“Confidence in transportation and travel has understandably been shaken by COVID-19. As disruptors in the auto care industry, we are always thinking about ways to solve problems with technology. The SpiffySafe app is designed to help keep people healthy and build confidence in travel through vehicle disinfection certification,” added Grayson Leverenz, Spiffy’s VP of Marketing.

If companies in the travel industry combine the SpiffySafe app with other precautions like mask requirements, hand sanitizer, and communication, more and more people will feel comfortable getting back on the road.

About SpiffySafe

The SpiffySafe app provides owners like rental car companies, ride-hailing drivers, and car-sharing hosts with an easy-to-follow 40-point checklist for properly disinfecting their vehicles. Once a checklist is completed, it is encrypted and safely stored in the cloud for future verification searches. Passengers and renters can look up vehicles by their license plate or VIN number to see when it was last disinfected.

The 40-point checklist at the heart of the app was developed based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and World Health Organization (WHO).

The free SpiffySafe application is now available on iOS and Android. For more details on SpiffySafe, visit getspiffy.com/spiffysafe.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dover, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, and Washington DC. Customers everywhere can purchase Spiffy disinfection solutions at ​spiffydisinfectionstore.com​.

Grayson Leverenz Spiffy 919-500-2481 grayson@getspiffy.com