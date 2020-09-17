Scipher Medicine® and Ambry Genetics® Partner to Bring Precision Medicine Test for Rheumatoid Arthritis to Market

/EIN News/ -- PrismRA® first-of-its-kind molecular signature test validated in Ambry’s central laboratory.

Partnership provides infrastructure for rapid scaling and patient accessibility.

WALTHAM, Mass. and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching patients with most effective therapy, today announced a strategic partnership with leading clinical genetic and genomic testing laboratory Ambry Genetics. Both parties began working together in early 2020 to build a robust sequencing process for PrismRA ensuring that the test can scale to provide rapid patient access. PrismRA®, a first-of-its-kind blood-based molecular signature test, accurately predicts inadequate response to tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) therapies, the most widely prescribed targeted therapy for the estimated 20 million people living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) globally.

Under the multi-year agreement, Ambry will utilize its RNA sequencing capabilities and capacity to ensure the validation, integrity, and scalability of Scipher’s test pipeline.

“The PrismRA test is a far-reaching advancement that brings precision medicine to rheumatoid arthritis care, helping match patients with therapies that are best suited to their unique individual biology,” said Alif Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Scipher. “In partnering with Ambry’s team and their decades of experience, we are ensuring that as many patients as possible can benefit from our test by being prescribed a drug that works from day one.”

“At Ambry, we believe that precision medicine is something that should be accessible to all patients, regardless of disease area,” said Ambry Chief Executive Officer Aaron Elliott. “We welcome the opportunity to unite our deep-rooted RNA sequencing expertise and assay validation with Scipher Medicine’s impressive technology – ultimately improving the lives of patients throughout the country.”

Scipher has also established the AIMS™ patient registry accumulating real-world clinico-genomic data from patients using the PrismRA test, which can be used to unlock future novel discoveries benefiting patients with RA and other inherently complex autoimmune diseases.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA, a molecular signature test, is a revolutionary advancement bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 1.3 million patients in the United States alone. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual's molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class. Providers now have objective data to guide therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit www.PrismRA.com.

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company, holds the fundamental belief that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientifically backed data. Leveraging our proprietary Network Medicine platform and artificial intelligence, we commercialize blood tests revealing a persons’ unique molecular disease signature and match such signature to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The unprecedented amount of patient molecular data generated from our tests further drives the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. We partner with payers, providers, and pharma along the health care value chain to bring precision medicine to autoimmune diseases.

Scipher Medicine is backed by Khosla Ventures, Northpond Ventures, and UnitedHealth Group. Visit www.sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher on Twitter , Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Ambry Genetics

Ambry Genetics, as part of Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, excels at translating scientific research into clinically actionable test results based upon a deep understanding of the human genome and the biology behind genetic disease. Our unparalleled track record of discoveries over 20 years, and growing database that continues to expand in collaboration with academic, corporate and pharmaceutical partners, means we are first to market with innovative products and comprehensive analysis that enable clinicians to confidently inform patient health decisions. We care about what happens to real people, their families, and the people they love, and remain dedicated to providing them and their clinicians with deeper knowledge and fresh insights, so together they can make informed, potentially life-altering healthcare decisions. For more information, please visit ambrygen.com.

Media Contact:

Alexander Petti

Alexander@TakeOnCommunications.com

201-978-4882

Scipher Medicine company contact:

Andrea Moore

andrea.moore@sciphermedicine.com

801-209-1175

Ambry Genetics press contact:

Olivia Duarte

press@ambrygen.com

(949) 457-4335