YORK Athletics Teams Up with World Champion Aly Raisman to Help Keep Families Experiencing Homelessness on their Feet

Raisman unveils 2020 YORK Athletics signature sneaker and #FightFromHome initiative; For every pair of The Gail by Aly Raisman sold, a pair will be donated to non-profit Heading Home

Boston, MA, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YORK Athletics Mfg., a performance footwear brand, continues its partnership with World Champion gymnast and advocate Aly Raisman to launch a community initiative to assist families navigating homelessness, which has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Part of YORK Gives, a purchase for purpose program, #FightFromHome launched at the onset of the pandemic to help keep everyday fighters and those in need on their feet. Inspired by Raisman’s work with non-profit Heading Home, this new #FightFromHome initiative is a way to do good from home.





Purchase a pair of Raisman’s newly unveiled YORK Athletics signature sneaker, “The Gail by Aly Raisman,” and YORK will donate a pair of sneakers with an inspirational message to an individual experiencing homelessness. The donation provides encouragement and physical support to stand tall and keep on fighting.





“During these unprecedented times, I think it’s really important to support our community and help those who are struggling however we can,” said Raisman. “I’m excited to launch The Gail by Aly Raisman with the #FightFromHome initiative and work with a partner like YORK who shares my passion in supporting our shared community.”





“The Gail by Aly Raisman'' is a brand new slip-on style named after the company’s matriarch Gail York. Inspired by the vibrant cityscape of Tokyo, the extremely comfortable and versatile sneaker, features the color mint, both a statement and refreshing hue. While dreams of travel to Tokyo are on pause for now, the design has taken on a new meaning, keeping ourselves and communities healthy and on our feet. The message “WORTH THE FIGHT'' is printed on the tongue of the shoe to remind us that we are all in this together.





Boston’s Heading Home, a non-profit serving the communities of both Raisman and YORK Athletics, steps up everyday to help end homelessness in Greater Boston by providing a pathway to self-sufficiency that begins with a home, together with critical services such as life skills, financial literacy and job training. "Homelessness simply does not pause during a pandemic, in fact our work to end homelessness here in Boston has become even more important than ever,” said Danielle Ferrier, Chief Executive Officer at Heading Home. “This is why we are so grateful and honored to partner with YORK Athletics and Aly Raisman for this incredible initiative. We are committed to making sure every family and person we support knows not only that they are safe and cared for, but that they are WORTH THE FIGHT, today and always.”





“The Gail by Aly Raisman'' is now available at www.yorkathleticsmfg.com. Buy a pair and a pair will be donated to someone experiencing homelessness on your behalf.





About YORK Athletics Mfg.

Boston-based YORK Athletics Mfg. is an independently owned, direct to consumer footwear company. The York family has been designing sportswear for athletes since 1946. In 2016, the family’s third generation teamed up with footwear industry heavyweights to launch YORK Athletics, a performance footwear brand. Voted Best of Boston E-Commerce Retailer 2019, YORK’s signature sneaker was named “2019 Best Gym Shoe for Every Type of Workout” by Gear Patrol, “2018 Best Cross Training Shoe” by Men’s Health Magazine and praised by ESPN, Esquire, POPSUGAR Fitness, Footwear News and more for the versatility of their design. To learn more please visit www.yorkathleticsmfg.com.

