DJG partners with GetStarted to create voice-activated content experiences for marketing, HR and event leaders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content marketing firm Digital Journal Group (DJG) and voice technology platform GetStarted today announced a partnership to build voice-enabled experiences for brands wanting to reach audiences via smart home devices such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home.



The partnership will leverage DJG’s cross-industry content marketing and storytelling experience for leading B2B and B2C brands, and GetStarted’s technology platform that allows organizations to create dialogue and conversation via smart home devices.

“Voice is a really exciting space for us because it allows for totally new kinds of content experiences, as well as unique data insights that are possible as a result of the way people interface with content,” says Chris Hogg , President and Partner at DJG. “Up until now, a person’s interaction with their smart speaker has been largely query-based, where an individual asks for information such as weather, recipes or events in their calendar. Our partnership with GetStarted allows us to shape the experience on behalf of a brand, allowing an organization to have a conversation with a person around their interests.”

In Canada, 77% of the population is aware of smart speakers, and 26% own a device according to research from Edison Research and Triton Digital . In the United States, 80% of the population is familiar with smart speakers and nearly one quarter (24%) own a device.

The DJG-GetStarted partnership allows companies to connect their audience via the voice-activated speakers they already have in their home, so no additional hardware is required.

As part of its partnership, DJG will design and deliver voice-enabled content marketing experiences for brands via a managed service, and GetStarted will provide the voice technology platform.

DJG will focus first on creating brand-audience experiences that deliver surprise and delight via voice, as well as deepen engagement and conversion opportunities for organizations exploring new ways to connect with an audience.

“We are very excited to count DJG as a key member of our pioneering launch partner group to explore the rapidly growing voice activation arenas,” says Norbert Horvath , CEO and Co-Founder at GetStarted. “Using our innovative GetStarted dialogue management platform, brands are now able to design, launch, iterate quickly, and perfect their conversation-based content experiences with their respective audiences. We are looking forward to pursuing this opportunity together with DJG by engaging and actually listening to what the stakeholders have to say.”

DJG offers consultation, design and build services for voice-enabled experiences for multiple stakeholders within an organization:

For marketers: Give your audience access to news and information, exclusive content, thought leadership and insight, as well as offers and contests.





Give your audience access to news and information, exclusive content, thought leadership and insight, as well as offers and contests. For internal communications and HR teams: Deliver company updates, news and executive messaging on a one-on-one basis with distributed teams and remote workforces.





Deliver company updates, news and executive messaging on a one-on-one basis with distributed teams and remote workforces. For virtual event organizers: Provide attendees with “backstage access” to speaker interviews, sponsor information and exclusive content. Attendees can engage with their smart speaker live during an event, deepening engagement and creating a new kind of virtual attendee experience.



“While the use of voice in content marketing, HR and events is still in its infancy, we anticipate audiences will move in this direction and be open to new kinds of content experiences via conversation with a smart home device, so we’re building for it now,” says Hogg.

For more information or to discuss how voice-activated content experiences could be produced for your business, contact us .

Contact information:

Chris Hogg

President

chris@digitaljournalgroup.com

About DJG: Digital Journal Group (DJG) is a content marketing firm that puts a brand in front of its target audience in a relevant, meaningful, and measurable way. With backgrounds in journalism, marketing and tech, DJG works with a network of creative producers, journalists, marketers and digital strategists to produce audience-focused digital experiences, from strategy to execution. For more information visit: www.digitaljournalgroup.com