Gold Plus Mining Starts Trading on The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Plus Mining Inc. (“Gold Plus” or the “Company”) (CSE :GPMI) (FSE: 1I3) is pleased to announce that it has successfully listed its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 1I3 with ISIN: CA38067R1001 and WKN: A2P1BY

The listing of the Company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will broaden the corporation's shareholder base in Europe and increase trading activity in its shares, while at the same time facilitating investment in Gold Plus by the European investing community.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's third largest organized exchange trading market in terms of turnover and dealing in securities. Only the NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchanges are larger. The electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA has made it the world's second largest fully electronic cash market.

Gold Plus Mining’s President and CEO Spencer Smyl commented, “Gold Plus is committed to building shareholder value and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing will enable international investors to participate in the Company’s growth and development as we continue to advance our highly prospective Gold and Silver projects in three of the most prolific mining camps in Canada.”

Also, the Company has granted 400,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.19 for a six month term to consultants of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

About Gold Plus Mining Inc.

Gold Plus Mining is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada’s top mining jurisdictions. Our growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific “Golden Triangle” of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich “Red Lake” mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the “Chapais-Chibougamau” mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

