Selligent and Five9 Partner to Deliver Intelligent, Data-Led Omnichannel Customer Journeys

Five9 Customers Can Now Use Selligent to Empower Contact Center Agents with Real-Time Customer Information

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent, the intelligent omnichannel cloud technology company, announced today that it has joined the Five9 App Marketplace, merging the capabilities of Selligent Experience Cloud with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center for improved omnichannel customer experiences. By rooting evolving customer experiences in data collected throughout the customer journey, contact center agents are better able to assess needs and deliver resolutions that are timely, relevant and tailored to individual needs.



Five9 launched the App Marketplace in November 2019 to offer technology solutions from trusted partners to thousands of Five9 contact center customers worldwide. The Selligent and Five9 partnership will enable businesses to deliver informed customer experiences by capturing and surfacing engagement data to contact center agents, providing them a holistic view of a customer’s buying history, unique preferences, and customer service needs. Doing so will significantly up-level customer satisfaction and long-term loyalty as customer needs are addressed in real-time.

“Five9 is excited to partner with Selligent in order to bring real-time insights to the contact center to better equip agents to provide more human customer service experiences,” said Walt Rossi, Vice President, Business Development, Five9. “Arming agents with valuable insights to help exceed customer expectations is now more important than ever as digital transformation has been accelerated by the pandemic.”

Leveraging Selligent’s Universal Profile , a centralized view of all relevant customer engagement data, including purchase history and prior omnichannel interactions, the Five9 App Marketplace offering will enable businesses to:

Identify anonymous or known customers’ website browsing history and map it to the corresponding universal profile, enabling smart segmentation, targeting and engagement across the web, sales and service journeys

Proactively engage with customers via outbound interactions, automatically trigger communications to anticipate requests, and drive continuing engagements after initial contact

Deliver real-time customer insights to agents, providing the needed context to support unique sales opportunities by surfacing relevant product information and post-call recommendations

“2020 signaled a shift and heavier reliance on digital channels as they became a bigger part of how customers interact with businesses,” said Karthik Kripapuri, CEO at Selligent. “Capturing customer data and serving it up to a contact center agent who can use the real-time information to improve the overall experience is critical to success in today’s business environment. Merging our capabilities will transform both the contact center and overall customer journey, leading to stronger, more meaningful engagements. We’re thrilled to work with Five9 to drive business impact when it matters most.”

For more information, visit https://www.selligent.com/customerexperience .

About Selligent

Selligent is an intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform company. Our dynamic technology provides actionable insights that empower companies to deliver more personalized and valuable consumer engagements, resulting in compelling experiences across all channels. With teams across the United States and Europe, and a global network of partners, our mission is to make marketing personal. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel & hospitality, media, entertainment & publishing, and financial services trust Selligent to help deliver their programs. Learn more at https://www.selligent.com or connect with our team on Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.





