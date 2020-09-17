Organic Cotton Mart Now Accepting Pre-orders for Its Organic Cotton Throw Blanket

One of the nation’s finest company’s selling 100 percent certified cotton products is now offering a new product.

“We are so excited about these new organic cotton throw blankets,” said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products. “They are available in three colors: Blue, gray, and ivory.”

Emmanuel explained that its organic cotton throw blanket’s rich colors and superior quality ensures that it will not only add depth and vibrancy to individuals’ home’s décor but will feel heavenly against their skin while keeping them toasty warm on cool evenings.

“At a generous 60 X 50 inches, this blanket will look amazing tossed over the back of your armchair or folded across the bottom corner of your bed,” Emmanuel stressed, before adding, “It also makes a perfect sized blanket for your toddler’s or preschooler’s bed.”

Emmanuel went on to point out that its organic cotton throw blanket is made of pure GOTS certified organic cotton, making it extremely soft and luxurious.

“The waffle weave makes it breathable and at the same cozy,” Emmanuel said. “This will be the blanket everyone in your family reaches for on movie nights or to curl up with on the sofa for reading. So, it would benefit you to buy two or more.”

Organic Cotton Mart’s organic cotton throw blanket is also great for kids transitioning to their own bed.

“This blanket is sure to please with its warmth and super soft feel,” Emmanuel said. “In addition, we’ve updated this traditional woven style to be on-trend for your fall and winter home designs. Great colors and naturally organic cotton make the difference.”



For more collections, please visit https://www.organiccottonmart.com/collections and https://www.organiccottonmart.com/blogs/reusable-bags.

About Organic Cotton Mart

We sell the best, luxurious, and premium 100% GOTS certified organic cotton products for your baby, kitchen, and home.

