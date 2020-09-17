IN8bio Names Kate Rochlin, PhD Assistant Vice President Operations and Innovation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors, by employing allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells, today announced that Kate Rochlin, PhD has been named Assistant Vice President for Operations and Innovation. Dr. Rochlin is an accomplished scientist and entrepreneur with fourteen years of experience in research, development, and operations. In this role, Dr. Rochlin will have responsibility for Company operating activities and will report to William Ho, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio.



“I am delighted to welcome Kate to IN8bio. She has established a successful track record in leadership roles across the life sciences landscape. Her experience in scientific research and business development, along with her operational expertise, make her an invaluable addition to the IN8bio team at this time,” commented William Ho.

“I am excited to be joining the IN8bio team at this time in the Company’s development,” said Dr. Rochlin. “Most immediately, I am proud to bring support to the Company’s clinical programs and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and pipeline development.”

Dr. Rochlin brings fourteen years of experience in science and research to her new position. Prior to joining IN8bio, she held various senior roles at Cambridge-based Curadigm, most recently as Chief Business Officer. Crain’s New York Business recognized Dr. Rochlin as one of the top notable women in tech in 2019. Additionally, for the past several years, Dr. Rochlin has served as a scientific and business advisor to Immunovent, a New York-based biotechnology company she co-founded. Dr. Rochlin also serves as an executive board member to The Solution Lab, a New York-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing PhD and MBA students with real-world consulting experiences. Dr. Rochlin earned a PhD in Molecular Biology and Genetics from Weill Cornell Medical College, conducting research at Sloan Kettering Institute, and a BA in Biology from the University of Pennsylvania.

IN8bio is using autologous, allogeneic and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells to address the high unmet need in both solid and liquid tumors. IN8bio entered the clinic in 2020 with two Phase 1 clinical trials which are currently enrolling patients. In February 2020, IN8bio initiated enrollment in a Phase 1 clinical trial of gamma-delta T cell immunotherapy in leukemia patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It is the first clinical trial of an expanded and activated allogeneic gamma-delta T cell immunotherapy and is being conducted with IN8bio’s partners at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. Additionally, in February 2020, IN8bio initiated enrollment in a Phase 1 clinical trial of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma, which is a difficult to treat brain tumor that progresses rapidly. This trial is being conducted at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. IN8bio’s proprietary Drug Resistant Immunotherapy, which is being used in the glioblastoma trial, is the first genetically engineered gamma-delta T cell therapy to be administered to patients.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors, by employing allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. IN8bio’s technology incorporates drug-resistant immunotherapy, which been shown in preclinical studies to function in combination with therapeutic levels of chemotherapy. IN8bio is developing INB-200, a novel, genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate, for the treatment of solid tumors, with an initial indication in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, and INB-100, a novel allogeneic product candidate, for the treatment of patients with acute leukemia who are undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.IN8bio.com .

