XPO Logistics to Lead Panel for CILT’s Women in Logistics Virtual Diversity Roadshow

“Relationship-Building in Logistics” to be held on September 23

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, will be joined by customers Nestlé UK Ltd., Shiseido Company and Ted Baker Plc for a panel discussion on “Relationship-Building in Logistics” at the Women in Logistics UK Virtual Diversity Roadshow on September 23, 2020. The discussion, hosted by the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics (CILT), will take place live via Zoom at 13:00 BST (8:00 a.m. EDT).



The CILT presents the Women in Logistics UK forum annually to provide professional development opportunities for women in logistics careers. In addition, the forum addresses gender imbalance in the industry and advocates for the inclusion of more diverse talent. XPO is CILT’s partner for this year’s event.

Sarah Booth, XPO’s account director, supply chain – UK and Ireland, will be hosting the panel discussion. She noted, “Respect is essential to any mutually beneficial business relationship. Trust is also key, particularly in logistics, where companies rely on 3PLs for mission-critical operations. We’re looking forward to a lively discussion about the ‘human aspects’ of supply chain relationships.”

Alice Spink, Nestlé‘s warehouse contract manager, said, “Collaboration must be at the heart of any successful partnership. The strength of a relationship can and will be put to the test, but the trust and collaboration between the 3PL and customer will get you through the challenges.”

XPO has been named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine in 2020, 2019 and 2018. At the top of the company’s value proposition is an intense customer service culture that connects the XPO team in 30 countries.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com