The Gynecology Medical Lasers Market Is Driven By Increasing Obesity In Women

Gynecology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising obesity is expected to drive the gynecology medical lasers market. Overweight women have a higher incidence of gynecology disorders. Overweight and obese women are also at high risk of reproductive health-related issues. They have a higher risk of infertility, conception rates, miscarriage rates, and increased risk for pregnancy complications. They have poor reproductive outcomes in natural as well as assisted conception. Increasing obesity in women across the globe is driving the demand for gynecology treatment, hence driving the gynecology medical lasers market.

The global gynecology medical lasers market is expected to decline from $268.96 million in 2019 to $192.13 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -28.56%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The gynecology medical lasers market is then expected to recover and reach $424.15 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 30.21%.

The high costs associated with gynecology lasers is a major issue faced by patients across the globe, especially in developing countries. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. Carbon dioxide laser is the system most commonly used in gynecology and the main indications are a disease of the uterine cervix, vagina, vulva, or perineum. The only disadvantage is their high cost.

For instance, CO2 laser therapy costs more than $500 per treatment, with three treatments required initially, followed by annual treatments. Therefore, the high cost of gynecology laser treatment and the lack of skilled technicians in developing countries hamper the demand for such lasers and impact the gynecology lasers market growth.

Gynecology medical laser manufacturers are constantly investing in technologies for faster diagnosis and efficient treatment of gynecological conditions. Areas of technological advances include new wavelengths, more rugged setups, lower-cost systems, and other advancements which are being combined with minimally invasive techniques. For instance, in 2015, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the use of the Dynamis PRO laser system for treatments in gynecology and genitourology, which uses two complementary wavelengths, for fast and precise treatments.

The global gynecology medical lasers market is segmented by product type into CO2 Laser, KTP–Argon Laser, and Nd:YAG Laser. By Application, the market is segmented into colposcopy, laparoscopy, and hysteroscopy. By End-User, it is segmented into hospitals, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and medical centers.

