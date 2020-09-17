The Rising Prevalence Of Dental Malocclusion Is Driving The Clear Aligners Market Size

Clear Aligners Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of dental malocclusion across the world is the major factor responsible for the growth of the clear aligners market. Malocclusion is a medical disorder where the teeth are misaligned and/or incorrect relation between the teeth of the upper and lower dental arches. The incidence of malocclusion is high with variations between various geographic regions and age groups. It is one of the most common dental problems along with dental caries, gingival disease, and dental fluorosis.

As of January 2020, the Invisalign® system of Align Technology, a leading player in the clear aligners market, treated 2 million patients who started treatment using the Invisalign® system. Invisalign® system is used for straightening and aligning of teeth. This shows that the increase in the adoption rate of clear aligners for straightening and alignment of misaligned teeth contributed to the growth of the clear aligners market.

The global clear aligners market size is expected to decline from $2.08 billion in 2019 to $2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.81%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. Patients have postponed non-emergency procedures which is impacting the demand for clear aligners. The global clear aligners market size is then expected to recover and reach $3.14 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 16.26%.

The clear aligners market share consists of revenue generated from the sales of clear aligners, by the companies that manufacture them. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement.

Dental 3D printing is an emerging technology in the clear aligners market share. 3D printing has many applications in the dental industry which include bridge models, surgical guides, clear aligners and dentures. However, clear aligner manufacturing is the most common use of dental 3D printing, as it helps in designing clear aligners cost-effectively. The majority of clear aligners manufactures are currently using 3D-printed moulds for manufacturing clear aligners. For instance, in 2019, the Smile Direct Club collaborated with HP to produce 20 million 3D printed clear aligner dental moulds in a year, which is around 50,000 aligners in a day.

The clear aligners market share is segmented by product into ceramic braces, clear aligners, and lingual braces. By material type, the market is segmented into polyurethane plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG), Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC), and others. By end-user, it is segmented into hospitals, dental and orthodontic clinics.

