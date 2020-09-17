Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,930 in the last 365 days.

Former governor of Lunda Sul arrested for embezzlement

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 17 - Former governor of Lunda Sul province, Ernesto Kiteculo, was arrested on Wednesday by the Attorney General's Office (PGR) for crimes that include embezzlement ,

 

Ernesto Kiteculo led the eastern province of Lunda Sul between October 2017 and September 2018.

 

 

According to Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA), Ernesto Kiteculo is accused of committing these crimes as vice-governor for the economic and productive sector of Cuando Cubango province, from 2012 to 2017.

 

Ernesto Kiteculo was heard for eight hours at the National Directorate of Investigation and Prosecution, by prosecutor Marisa Gonçalves, before being sent to Viana prison.

,

You just read:

Former governor of Lunda Sul arrested for embezzlement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.