Former governor of Lunda Sul arrested for embezzlement

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 17 - Former governor of Lunda Sul province, Ernesto Kiteculo, was arrested on Wednesday by the Attorney General's Office (PGR) for crimes that include embezzlement ,

Ernesto Kiteculo led the eastern province of Lunda Sul between October 2017 and September 2018.

According to Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA), Ernesto Kiteculo is accused of committing these crimes as vice-governor for the economic and productive sector of Cuando Cubango province, from 2012 to 2017.

Ernesto Kiteculo was heard for eight hours at the National Directorate of Investigation and Prosecution, by prosecutor Marisa Gonçalves, before being sent to Viana prison.