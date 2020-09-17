Electric Bicycle - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Electric Bicycle Market 2020

The electric bikes, also known as the e-bikes includes integrated electric motors which could be used for propulsion purpose. This type of bikes make use of the rechargeable batteries which could travel 25- 32 kilometer per hour. However, this depends on the rules and regulation set by the government of the region. The global electric bicycle market is growing owing to factors like the advent of the eco-friendly vehicles, government mandates on pollution, rising cost of fuel and others. Also, people enjoy riding e-bikes because they are more health-conscious. Modern tourism is also another factor that is leading to the growing demand for the e-bikes. The global electric Bicycle Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 21,347 million by the year 2023, with a CAGR of 5.91% during the estimated period (2017-2023).

Major Key Players Included in This Report are:-

Easy Motion USA (California), Moustache Bikes (France), NYCeWheels (U.S.), Accell Group (Netherlands), Derby Cycle (Germany), and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China,. Pedego Electric Bikes (California), myStromer AG (Switzerland), Karbon Kinetics Limited (KKL) (U.K.), and A2B Electric Bikes (U.K) are some of the key players in the global electric bicycle market.

The Global Electric Bicycle market is one of the successful industries that is making money on a large scale due to its impeccable demand across the globe. This market is thriving as it has great demand across several regions. Consumers from different regions and sectors are adapting the products and services offered by the global Electric Bicycle market to ensure seamless operations. With the gradual hike in demand for the present forecast period, the key players have doubled to meet the needs and requirements of the consumers. This impeccable growth aspect of the global Electric Bicycle market puts it on a thriving stage.

The report focuses on the market highlights, market growth, and the classification aspects of the global Electric Bicycle market. This will help give an insight into the factual details of the market, along with its substantial growth points. This market is scattered across various regions of the world that will help ensure a productive output in terms of money. The market size of the global Electric Bicycle industry in the previous forecast period was pretty commendable, but it is now expected to grow beyond the limits as the demands have grown to impeccable heights in the present forecast period 2020 to 2025. There are many more things that are contributing to the overall market size growth of the global industry. This will also help increase the CAGR percentage.

Regional Classification

The global Electric Bicycle market is widely spread across several regions of the world to help reach out to the clients and customers in all regions. The key players spread across the globe are cooperating with the global Electric Bicycle market needs and are reciprocating accordingly to meet the demands. The global Electric Bicycle market is preferable in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other parts of the world. The consumers have now understood their needs and types of products available within the Electric Bicycle market. As per the segmentations such as application, types, and others, one can consider the right product or services as per their needs.

Competitive Analysis

The major key players are contributing their efforts collectively to ensure that the global Electric Bicycle market stands on a thriving stage. There are loads of new technologies and techniques implemented onto the present development strategies to meet the diverse needs and requirements of the consumers. The key players are the main source of assistance for the global Electric Bicycle market to grow. They help meet the great demands in their regions to generate good money.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summery

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Government initiatives with stringent emission regulations

4.1.2 Increasing crude oil prices

4.1.3 Diversification and development of electric bicycles

4.1.4 High demand of electric bicycles among tourists

4.2 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High prices of e-bikes and their batteries

4.3.2 Underdeveloped charging infrastructure and poor aftermarket services

4.4 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.5 Opportunity

4.5.1 Ongoing proposals to improve cycle lane infrastructure

4.6 Challenge

4.6.1 Limited battery capacity and longer charging durations

4.7 Supply Chain Analysis

4.7.1 Design and Development

4.7.2 Raw Material Supply

4.7.3 Electric Bicycles Manufacturing

4.7.4 Distribution

4.7.5 End-Use

4.8 Value Chain Analysis

4.8.1 Component Suppliers

4.8.2 Manufacturers

4.8.3 Distribution

4.8.4 End-use

4.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.2 Bargaining power of Suppliers

4.9.3 Bargaining power of buyers

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Rivalry

Continued…

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

