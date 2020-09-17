Mass Notification Systems Market to reach US $20 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Size, Key Stakeholders, Value Chain Analysis, Investments Plans, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The increasing demand for mass notification systems across numerous industry vertical are anticipated to be opportunistic for the mass notification systems market

The "Mass Notification Systems Market by Component (Platform and Services), Solution Type (Distributed Recipient Solutions, In-Building Solutions, and Wide-Area Solutions), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Education, Government & Defense, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global mass notification systems market size is projected to reach nearly USD 20 billion by 2025. In addition, it is anticipated to gather a CAGR of over 19% over the forecast period 2018-2025. A mass notification system (MNS) is a software and solution platform that delivers one-way messages to individuals, employees, and the public to inform about an emergency. For the last few years, globally the number of emergency incidents has risen significantly such as volcanic eruptions, terrorist attacks, floods, wildfires, and several others. For example, recent wildfires occurred in Australia and the current outbreak of COVID 19. Hence, notifying people in such emergency incidents becomes necessary which in turn is driving the adoption of mass notification systems globally.

The current and future mass notification market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on mass notification of market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as rising public security and safety concerns are driving the market growth. In addition, the growing integration of IP integrated notification devices is also boosting the global mass notification market growth. However, the robust privacy rules & regulations related to personal data are likely to hamper market growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand across numerous industry vertical are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The report also highlights various aspects of the global mass notification industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the mass notification market report covers different qualitative aspects of the mass notification industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The mass notification market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

In terms of the solution type segment, the market is segmented into in-building solutions, distributed recipient solutions, and wide-area solutions. The distributed recipient solutions segment accounted for the highest growth and it is expected to hold its position over the forecast period. On the contrary, the in-building solutions segment leads the market growth in 2019 and it is projected to hold its position during the forecast years. The market growth in this segment is mainly accredited to the increasing need to alert and provide instructions to the people inside and outside of the building in case of an emergency scenario.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing cases of natural calamities in this region. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is projected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing deployment of mass notification systems as the government issued strict norms after the 9/11 incident in the U.S.

The major players of the global mass notification market are Honeywell, Desktop Alert, Motorola Solutions, Everbridge, Siemens, Eaton, Singlewire Software, Johnson Controls, Blackboard, and BlackBerry. Moreover, the other prospective players in the mass notification market are Federal Signal Corporation, OnSolve, Rave Mobile Safety, Alertus, and xMatters. The mass notification market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic solutions to stay competitive in the global market.

