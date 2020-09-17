EU-UNDP Action Advancing Business and Human Rights in Asia
B+HR Asia: Enabling Sustainable Economic Growth through the Protect, Respect and Remedy Framework, announces the launch of its new web platformBANGKOK, THAILAND, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The joint EU-UNDP action, B+HR Asia: Enabling Sustainable Economic Growth through the Protect, Respect and Remedy Framework, announces the launch of its new web platform. The platform provides key information on the project funded under the EU Partnership Instrument, while serving as a place to collect feedback from stakeholders.
The new page shows tangible examples of what the project can offer to governments, business and civil society in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand, and provides an opportunity for stakeholders and potential partners to contact the project team through various channels.
“The United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights help us navigate complex scenarios. They demonstrate how business and government can work together to find solutions that work for people and the economy. Our world faces many difficult challenges from health emergencies to climate change. With an agreed approach, with joint commitment, we can overcome these challenges”, highlighted Hilde Hardeman, Head of the European Commission's Service for Foreign Policy Instruments, endorsing the project.
The four-year multi-country project, launched in early 2020, promotes the implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights in close partnership with Asian governments, business, and civil society, through dialogue, training, research, small grant provision, and awareness raising activities. The action is funded by the European Union under the Partnership Instrument with € 5.5 million.
