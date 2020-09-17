JCOPE Posts 2019 Financial Disclosure Statements for Elected Offi...

The New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics (“Commission”) today announced that it has posted the 2019 Annual Statements of Financial Disclosure (“FDS”) of the Statewide elected officials and members of the Assembly and Senate who were in office as of the statutory May 15 filing deadline.

By law, those disclosures are required to be posted to jcope.ny.gov; go to 'Financial Disclosure' and click on 'View Elected Official Filings' from the drop down menu. Most disclosures are due to the Commission by May 15 each year, except for those of members of the Legislature and legislative staff, which are first submitted by the Legislative Ethics Commission (“LEC”) and then turned over to the Commission for public disclosure by June 30. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both JCOPE and the LEC extended those filing deadlines.

In addition, the financial disclosure statements of the following are available upon request:

State officials and employees who are required to file because they have been determined by their agency to be a policy maker or because they earn an annual salary that is equivalent to a CSEA SG-24 job rate (currently $101,379);

Legislative employees who have been determined to be policy makers or who earn above the CSEA SG-24 job rate;

Candidates for the four Statewide elected offices; and,

Candidates for the Legislature

Those requests can be made by going to jcope.ny.gov, then navigating to 'Media Center' and clicking 'Records Access Requests' from the drop down menu and submitting the fillable form.