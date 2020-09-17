Shaftsbury Barracks / Selling or Dispensing Regulated Drug with Death Resulting
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302528
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 31, 2020 / 2250 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kenney Farm Rd, Sunderland VT
VIOLATION: Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting, Title 18
VSA 4250
ACCUSED: James D. Pecor
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester Center, VT
VICTIM: Travis Winchell
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police -
Shaftsbury Barracks began investigating the overdose death of Travis Winchell,
26, of Sunderland, VT. The State Police responded to a residence on Kenney Farm
Rd in Sunderland for an unresponsive male. With the efforts of Arlington Rescue,
Winchell was revived. Winchell was flown by Lifenet to the Albany Medical
Center. The following day, on August 1, 2020, Winchell was taken off life
support and pronounced deceased.
Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers developed probable cause
showing James Pecor, 33, of Manchester Center, VT, was the person who sold
Winchell the illicit drugs that resulted in his death.
On September 16, 2020, a search warrant was conducted on Pecor's motel room in
Manchester. Pecor was taken into custody without incident. Pecor was processed
at the Shaftsbury Barracks and later held on a $10,000 cash / surety bail and
transported to the Southern Vermont Correctional Facility. Pecor is set for
arraignment at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on September
17, 2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 17, 2020 / 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern Vermont Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000 Cash / Surety
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
