Shaftsbury Barracks / Selling or Dispensing Regulated Drug with Death Resulting

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302528

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 31, 2020 / 2250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kenney Farm Rd, Sunderland VT

VIOLATION: Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting, Title 18

VSA 4250

ACCUSED: James D. Pecor

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester Center, VT

VICTIM: Travis Winchell

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police -

Shaftsbury Barracks began investigating the overdose death of Travis Winchell,

26, of Sunderland, VT. The State Police responded to a residence on Kenney Farm

Rd in Sunderland for an unresponsive male. With the efforts of Arlington Rescue,

Winchell was revived. Winchell was flown by Lifenet to the Albany Medical

Center. The following day, on August 1, 2020, Winchell was taken off life

support and pronounced deceased.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers developed probable cause

showing James Pecor, 33, of Manchester Center, VT, was the person who sold

Winchell the illicit drugs that resulted in his death.

On September 16, 2020, a search warrant was conducted on Pecor's motel room in

Manchester. Pecor was taken into custody without incident. Pecor was processed

at the Shaftsbury Barracks and later held on a $10,000 cash / surety bail and

transported to the Southern Vermont Correctional Facility. Pecor is set for

arraignment at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on September

17, 2020 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 17, 2020 / 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern Vermont Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000 Cash / Surety

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421