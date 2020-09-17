Do you want to achieve operational excellence in marketing?

Learn how to build winning marketing plans, goals, strategies and budgets in ‘The Next CMO’

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world and the marketing profession are rapidly changing. To achieve operational excellence in the future, chief marketing officers and the next generation of marketing leaders need a deep understanding of core strategic marketing principles and how best to apply them. It is for this reason that Plannuh leadership team, Peter Mahoney, Scott Todaro and Dan Faulkner, decided to step up and venture into the world of publishing to share their combined knowledge and expertise in the industry.

“The Next CMO” (published by Archway Publishing) is a practical and concise guide that aims to help marketers do their job right. This book offers marketing leaders an innovative approach for optimizing their strategic marketing, which combines traditional strategic fundamentals with modern digital efficiency and new measurement techniques, creating a perfect blend of planning discipline, rapid execution and accurate measurement for operational excellence. The main objective is to help marketers develop a better approach to build their marketing plan, set their goals, craft their strategies, build comprehensive campaigns, manage their marketing investments, and measure the true return on investment (ROI) of their spend.

“Marketers can improve performance when given the right direction,” the authors state. “The book delivers some tough love for marketers that will connect with their pain, but also provides best practices to get them back on track. With the 2021 marketing planning and budgeting season fast approaching, the timing of the book is perfect to help readers build, align, and prepare for operational excellence.”

Whether they are at the CMO level or want to become a CMO, “The Next CMO” will guide readers to think strategically and build logical marketing plans that promise to deliver measurable results that exceed expectations. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811808-the-next-cmo to get a copy of the book.

“The Next CMO: A Guide to Operational Marketing Excellence”

By Peter Mahoney, Scott Todaro, Dan Faulkner

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 174 pages | ISBN 9781480894129

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 174 pages | ISBN 9781480894112

E-Book | 174 pages | ISBN 9781480894136

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Authors

Peter Mahoney is the founder and CEO of Plannuh, a venture-backed software company providing the first AI-driven platform to automate marketing leadership. Before founding Plannuh, he spent more than 30 years as a marketing and product executive with experience as a CMO for startups through multibillion-dollar public companies. Mahoney is also an active board member, angel investor, advisor, a sought-after public speaker, and the host of The Next CMO podcast. With a passion for marketing, Scott Todaro has devoted his 28-year professional career to perfecting the craft. As CMO and co-founder of Plannuh, he is committed to improving the marketing profession by creating a software platform to help marketers optimize their strategies, plans, and budgets. Todaro has held marketing leadership positions with seven companies, four resulting in successful exits, and has managed hundreds of marketing professionals. Dan Faulkner is the CTO of Plannuh, where he is responsible for the technical strategy and delivery of the world’s first AI-powered marketing leadership platform. He has 25 years of high-tech experience, spanning research and development, product management, strategy, and general management. He has deep international experience, having led businesses in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, delivering complex AI solutions at scale to numerous industries. Visit www.plannuh.com for more details about the authors.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

