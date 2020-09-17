Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Closure for filming on westbound Nimitz Highway between Puuloa Road and Catlin Drive, Friday, Sept. 18

Posted on Sep 16, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public of the closure of the westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway between Puuloa Road and Catlin Drive between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. During the closure, travel in both directions will be maintained through contraflow in the eastbound lanes.

HDOT is permitting this closure for filming due to the economic benefit to the state and the lower traffic volumes during the COVID-19 emergency.

