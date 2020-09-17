INNOVASONIC DEMONSTRATES ULTRASONIC HAPTICS FEEDBACK ON GLASS USING PROPRIETARY TRANSPARENT PIEZOELECTRIC STRUCTURE
Innovasonic, Inc. today announced the successful proof-of-concept demonstration for PiezoTouch™ ultrasonic haptics technology for touch screen displays.DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovasonic, Inc., a leader in acoustic and ultrasonic thin film technologies, today announced the successful proof-of-concept demonstration for Innovasonic’s PiezoTouch™ ultrasonic haptics technology.
“This demonstration completes the first phase of our technology platform development ,” said Dr. Boris Kobrin, Founder and CEO of Innovasonic. “We have achieved a significant friction force modulation on a glass surface caused by transparent thin film piezoelectric microstructures. PiezoTouch ™ technology allows seamless integration with touch sensors, enables the perception of broad virtual textures, and thus new and improved tactile control for mobile electronics and automotive infotainment systems.”
“The company was able to demonstrate very promising performance of haptics device prototypes, fabricated using Innovasonic’s concept of transparent microstructured piezoelectric arrays. It opens some new possibilities to design a wide ranges of haptic effects on touch screen surfaces, which would enhance interaction experiences with all types of mobile electronic devices, and opens the door to exciting new possibilities”, said Bruce Berkoff, Board Advisor.
About Innovasonic:
InnovaSonic, Inc. is commercializing the next generation of innovative touch screen haptics based on ultrasonic vibration. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley USA, and has a research subsidiary in France.
