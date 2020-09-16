State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-22

For immediate release: September 16, 2020 (20-172)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov .

Benton County

In July 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Kayla M. Streb (NC10092376). Streb was convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine in 2019.

Clallam County

In June 2020 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program indefinitely suspended the license of substance use disorder professional trainee Brennan Carter Jones (CO60817757). Jones failed to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

King County

In July 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Randi Fallon Kearn (NA60852617) for at least three years. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Kearn neglected a vulnerable adult, placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Kearn can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In July 2020 the Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Systems Program indefinitely suspended the license of paramedic Isaac Jeremy Spiel (ES60270253). Spiel failed to comply with terms and conditions.

Kitsap County

In July 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of certified medical assistant Shay Danika Switzer (CM 60468871). Switzer accessed personal information and patient records for purposes unrelated to legitimate patient care needs.

Lincoln County

In July 2020 the Medical Assistant Program suspended the license of medical assistant hemodialysis medical assistant Donna Lee Kwiatek (HT60432463) for at least five years. Kwiatek financially exploited a vulnerable adult, and the state Department of Social and Health Services placed Kwiatek on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Kwiatek can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Snohomish County

In July 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of home care aide Alyssa D. Piper (HM60945109). Piper failed to respond to a department inquiry about a report that a person using a false identity fraudulently obtained the home care aide credential issued under the name Alyssa D. Piper.

In June 2020 the secretary of health permanently revoked the license of home care aide Regan C. Devin (HM 60943267). The credential issued under Devin’s name was applied for and obtained by a person using a false name, birthdate, and Social Security number, and that the person assumed and worked under the false identity. Devin didn’t respond to a Department of Health inquiry.

Thurston County

In July 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Shannon Marie Martinez (NC60317174). Martinez tested positive for controlled substances for which she had no valid prescription.