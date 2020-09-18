Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC EPC Black & Veatch Advances into FEL 2-3 Front-end Engineering and Design Stage
This is an exciting step forward for NWABF and Black & Veatch on our SAF project.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a definitive step forward to bringing its multi-billion dollar sustainable aviation fuel project to reality, Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC (NWABF) is advancing into the FEL 2 & 3 project’s Front-end Engineering and Design, (FEED) stage with its EPC partner, Black & Veatch.
— Dave Smoot, Manager of Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels
Earlier this year, NWABF announced its partnership with Black & Veatch, the global engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm as its EPC of record for its sustainable aviation fuel project. Since that announcement, Black & Veatch has been working and studying the sustainable aviation fuel project to complete its planning.
Black & Veatch is now moving forward to start the important FEL 2 Phase of the project, which will be followed by the FEED, prior to the Construction phase. During the FEED, B&V will assemble the technologies to process up to 3,000 dry tons daily of woody biomass into up to 60 million (60,000,000) gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, (“SAF”), annually.
In engineering and construction projects, the FEL 2 and 3 Feed Phases advance a project to a level of detail to develop final + or - estimates for costs and impending schedules enabling the Developer to make critical decisions about proceeding with construction of the production facility.
“This is an exciting step forward for NWABF and Black & Veatch on our SAF project,” remarked Dave Smoot, Manager of Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels. “We firmly believe that B&V was and is the best EPC we could have selected for our important NWABF woody biomass to SAF project. Having the agreement in place to move forward on the FEL 2 means that we can begin to allocate real financial and operational resources for the project, proceed immediately within a matter of 2-3 months to the FEED and eventually, to start producing and shipping sustainable aviation fuel in the next 3-4 years.”
Learn more about Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels and their approach to SAF investment opportunities at https://www.nwabiofuels.com/.
David P. Smoot
Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC
+1 602-753-8386
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn